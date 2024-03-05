Alexa
Global Industrial Robotics Market Consumer Canvas Techniques for Deep Understanding in the Art of Observation

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/03/05 10:28

Resistance_Icon - SportsArt

Report Ocean’s latest research report,Global Industrial Robotics Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The global industrial robotics market encompasses the manufacturing, deployment, and utilization of robotic systems across various industrial sectors. Industrial robotics play a crucial role in automating repetitive tasks, improving productivity, and enhancing operational efficiency in industries such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, and logistics. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market dynamics, key players, and future prospects of the global industrial robotics market.

Market Overview:

The global industrial robotics market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing labor costs, advancements in robotics technology, and the need for precision and accuracy in manufacturing processes. Report Ocean analysis indicates that the revenue of global industrial robotics market will reach $42.29 billion in terms of robot machines and $138.03 billion in terms of robot systems by 2026, representing 2019-2026 CAGRs of 11.57% and 12.59% respectively. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.09% during the same period, advancing to over 1.51 million units in 2026.

Highlighted with 47 tables and 155 figures, this 269-page report “Global Industrial Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Market Segments:

Product Type: The industrial robotics market can be segmented based on product type into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, and others. Each type of robot offers specific capabilities and is suited for different applications within industries.

End-User Industry: The market can also be segmented based on end-user industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and others. The automotive industry remains the largest consumer of industrial robotics, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue.

Geography: Geographically, the global industrial robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of market share, driven by the presence of major manufacturing hubs in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape:
The global industrial robotics market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new markets to gain a competitive edge in the industry

Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
Adept Technology Inc.
Comau S.p.A
Daihen Corp.
Denso Wave Inc.
Ellison Technologies Inc.
Epson Robotics
Fanuc Corp.
Genmark Automation, Inc.
Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
Pari Robotics
Rethink Robotics, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schunk GmbH
Staubli International AG
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
Universal Robots
Yamaha Robotics
Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on subsystem
Robot Machines
Software
Peripherals & System Engineering

Based on robot type:

Articulated Robots
Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots
SCARA Robots
Cylindrical Robots
Delta/Parallel Robots
Collaborative Robots
Others

Based on function:

Soldering & Welding
Material Handling
Assembling & Disassembling
Painting & Dispensing
Milling & Grinding
Cutting & Processing
Others

Based on component:

Robot Controller Unit
Robotic Arm
End Effector
Drive
Sensors
Power Supply
Motors
Others

Based on configuration:

Mounted Robots
Mobile Robots
Cobots/Collaborative Robots

Based on payload:

0-20 KG
20-80 KG
80-300 KG
300-1000 KG
1000-3000 KG
Other Payloads

Based on application:

Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Metal & Machinery
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Food & Agriculture
Others

Geographically:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Future Outlook:
The future of the global industrial robotics market looks promising, with continued advancements in robotics technology, increasing adoption of collaborative robots, and the emergence of new applications in industries such as healthcare, logistics, and agriculture. However, challenges related to regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and ethical considerations may pose constraints to market growth.

Report Scope:

This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

