Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market CAGR of 17.89%, Observational Explorations Maximizing the Value of Consumer Behavior Research

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a key market for industrial robotics, driven by rapid industrialization, automation trends, and technological advancements across various sectors. Industrial robots play a crucial role in enhancing productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness for businesses in the region. This report provides an overview of the Asia-Pacific industrial robotics market, including key trends, drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities.

Market Size and Growth:

Asia-Pacific industrial robotics market is expected to grow by 13.39% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $97.0 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 1.11 million units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 17.89%.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 104 figures, this 201-page report “Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Drivers:

Automation in Manufacturing: With the rising demand for mass production and quality control, manufacturers in Asia-Pacific are increasingly turning to industrial robots to automate repetitive tasks, improve precision, and reduce production costs.

Labor Shortages: Many countries in the region are experiencing labor shortages and rising labor costs, driving the need for automation solutions to fill the gap and maintain competitiveness in the global market.

Technological Advancements: Advances in robotics technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and collaborative robots (cobots), are making industrial robots more versatile, flexible, and easier to integrate into existing production processes.

Government Initiatives: Governments across Asia-Pacific are actively promoting the adoption of robotics and automation through incentives, subsidies, and policies aimed at fostering innovation, upgrading manufacturing capabilities, and driving economic growth.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Challenges:

High Initial Investment: The upfront costs associated with implementing industrial robotics systems can be significant, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), limiting adoption rates in certain industries.

Workforce Displacement: While automation offers numerous benefits, including increased efficiency and safety, it also raises concerns about job displacement and the need for retraining and upskilling workers to adapt to new roles.

Technical Complexity: Integrating robotics into existing production processes requires specialized expertise in robotics programming, engineering, and maintenance, posing challenges for businesses without sufficient resources or technical know-how.

Based on subsystem

Robot Machines

Software

Peripherals & System Engineering

Based on robot type:

Articulated Robots

Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Delta/Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on function:

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component:

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on configuration:

Mounted Robots

Mobile Robots

Cobots/Collaborative Robots

Based on payload:

0-20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

300-1000 KG

1000-3000 KG

Other Payloads

Based on application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Geographically:

Japan

China

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Growth Opportunities:

Collaborative Robotics: The adoption of collaborative robots, designed to work alongside human workers in a shared workspace, is gaining traction in industries such as electronics assembly, logistics, and healthcare, presenting new opportunities for automation and efficiency gains.

Service Robotics: The Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth potential for service robots, including drones, autonomous vehicles, and robotic assistants, driven by increasing demand for solutions in areas such as healthcare, retail, and agriculture.

Emerging Markets: Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to remain key growth markets for industrial robotics, supported by infrastructure development, investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, and rising demand from various end-user industries

