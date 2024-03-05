Global Articulated Robots Market In the Moment Maximizing the Value of Real-Time Observational Research

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Global Articulated Robots Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

This comprehensive analysis explores the expansive growth within the global articulated robots market, highlighting its projected expansion to $62.0 billion by the year 2026. With a detailed evaluation of the sector’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026, this report offers an in-depth look into the key drivers, technological advancements, and market trends shaping the future of robotics across various industries. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.78% during the same period, advancing to 651.4 thousand units in 2026.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=32839

Market Overview

Articulated robots, characterized by their rotary joints, allow for exceptional flexibility and precision in a wide range of industrial applications. This report segments the global market into hardware, software, and service components, providing a holistic view of the ecosystem supporting these advanced robotic systems.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 131 figures, this 238-page report “Global Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=32839

Market Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the articulated robots market:

Increased Demand in Manufacturing: The automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery sectors are increasingly adopting articulated robots for tasks such as assembly, welding, and material handling.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology are making robots more adaptable and efficient.

Labor Shortages: Growing labor shortages in key industries are pushing companies toward automation solutions.

Flexibility and Efficiency: The unique flexibility and efficiency of articulated robots offer significant advantages over traditional fixed automation and manual labor.

Competitive Landscape

The global articulated robots market is highly competitive, with major players such as ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, and FANUC dominating the landscape. This report analyzes these companies’ market positions, product offerings, and strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=32839

Market Restraints

Despite the positive outlook, certain challenges could impact market growth:

High Initial Investment: The upfront costs associated with deploying robotic systems can be prohibitive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Technical Complexity: The need for specialized knowledge to operate and maintain these systems could slow adoption rates.

Market Segments

Based on subsystem

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on function

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=32839

Based on payload

<20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

>300 KG

Based on application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Regional Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of key geographical markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its robust manufacturing sector, government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and significant investments in technology.

Geographically

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=32839

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Market Opportunities

Looking ahead, several opportunities could further propel the growth of the articulated robots market:

Integration with IoT and Big Data: Enhanced connectivity and data analysis capabilities can improve the efficiency and flexibility of robotic systems.

Collaborative Robots: The development of cobots designed to work alongside humans safely can open new applications in various sectors.

Expansion into New Industries: Beyond manufacturing, sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and logistics present significant growth opportunities for articulated robots.