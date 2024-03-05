Alexa
Global Articulated Robots Market In the Moment Maximizing the Value of Real-Time Observational Research

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/03/05 11:04

Report Ocean’s latest research report,Global Articulated Robots Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

This comprehensive analysis explores the expansive growth within the global articulated robots market, highlighting its projected expansion to $62.0 billion by the year 2026. With a detailed evaluation of the sector’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026, this report offers an in-depth look into the key drivers, technological advancements, and market trends shaping the future of robotics across various industries. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.78% during the same period, advancing to 651.4 thousand units in 2026.

Market Overview
Articulated robots, characterized by their rotary joints, allow for exceptional flexibility and precision in a wide range of industrial applications. This report segments the global market into hardware, software, and service components, providing a holistic view of the ecosystem supporting these advanced robotic systems.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 131 figures, this 238-page report “Global Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Market Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the articulated robots market:

Increased Demand in Manufacturing: The automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery sectors are increasingly adopting articulated robots for tasks such as assembly, welding, and material handling.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology are making robots more adaptable and efficient.

Labor Shortages: Growing labor shortages in key industries are pushing companies toward automation solutions.

Flexibility and Efficiency: The unique flexibility and efficiency of articulated robots offer significant advantages over traditional fixed automation and manual labor.

Competitive Landscape

The global articulated robots market is highly competitive, with major players such as ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, and FANUC dominating the landscape. This report analyzes these companies’ market positions, product offerings, and strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge.

Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
Adept Technology Inc.
Comau S.p.A
Daihen Corp.
Denso Wave Inc.
Ellison Technologies Inc.
Epson Robotics
Fanuc Corp.
Genmark Automation, Inc.
Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
Pari Robotics
Rethink Robotics, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schunk GmbH
Staubli International AG
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
Universal Robots
Yamaha Robotics
Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive outlook, certain challenges could impact market growth:

High Initial Investment: The upfront costs associated with deploying robotic systems can be prohibitive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Technical Complexity: The need for specialized knowledge to operate and maintain these systems could slow adoption rates.

Market Segments 

Based on subsystem

Hardware
Software
Services

Based on function

Soldering & Welding
Material Handling
Assembling & Disassembling
Painting & Dispensing
Milling & Grinding
Cutting & Processing
Others

Based on component

Robot Controller Unit
Robotic Arm
End Effector
Drive
Sensors
Power Supply
Motors
Others

Based on payload

<20 KG
20-80 KG
80-300 KG
>300 KG

Based on application

Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Metal & Machinery
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Food & Agriculture
Others

Regional Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of key geographical markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its robust manufacturing sector, government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and significant investments in technology.

Geographically

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Market Opportunities
Looking ahead, several opportunities could further propel the growth of the articulated robots market:

Integration with IoT and Big Data: Enhanced connectivity and data analysis capabilities can improve the efficiency and flexibility of robotic systems.

Collaborative Robots: The development of cobots designed to work alongside humans safely can open new applications in various sectors.

Expansion into New Industries: Beyond manufacturing, sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and logistics present significant growth opportunities for articulated robots.

Report Scope:

This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

  • Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.
  • Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).
  • Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data (primary, secondary), data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).
  • Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.
  • Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.
  • Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.

Main Objectives of the Report:

  • Assessing the international market scope within the specified market sector.
  • Researching key global players, conducting SWOT analysis, evaluating market value, and determining market share.
  • Identifying, describing, and forecasting market trends based on type, end use, and geographical location.
  • Analyzing market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints across major global regions.
  • Identifying key trends and factors influencing or hindering market growth.
  • Determining high-growth segments to explore market potential for stakeholders.
  • Examining each submarket’s growth pattern and market contribution.
  • Understanding market assets, agreements, growth trends, and the introduction of competitive new products.
  • Strategically identifying major players and thoroughly examining their expansion plans.

Study Objectives of the Report:

  • Analyze global market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products, and applications from 2024 to 2032, with forecasts up to 2032.
  • Understand market structure by identifying various subsegments.
  • Provide detailed information on factors influencing market growth such as growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
  • Focus on key manufacturers to define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.
  • Analyze market for individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market.
  • Project value and volume of submarkets across key regions and countries.
  • Analyze competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
  • Strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Insights Provided in the Report:

  • Market Penetration: Detailed information on product portfolios of top players.
  • Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis of market strategies, geographic presence, and business segments of leading players.
  • Market Development: Comprehensive coverage of emerging markets and segment analysis across geographies.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and market investments.

