North America Articulated Robots Market Consumer Diaries Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Narratives

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “North America Articulated Robots Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.
This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American articulated robots market from 2019 to 2026. Articulated robots, known for their rotary joints and extensive range of motion, are increasingly being adopted across various industries for applications such as material handling, assembly, welding, and painting. This report delves into the market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, while providing a detailed forecast of the market in terms of both value and volume.
Market Overview
The North American articulated robots market is projected to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2026 in terms of total system value, which includes hardware, software, and services. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98% from 2019 to 2026. In terms of annual shipments, the market is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 14.72% during the same period, with the total number of units shipped reaching 54.26 thousand by 2026.
Highlighted with 16 tables and 73 figures, this 159-page report “North America Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers: Key factors propelling the growth of the articulated robots market in North America include the increasing demand for automation in manufacturing processes, the rise in labor costs, and the ongoing trend towards precision and efficiency in production.
Market Restraints: However, the high initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs of articulated robots may hinder market growth to some extent.
Opportunities: The evolving landscape of smart factories and the integration of AI and IoT technologies with robotic systems offer significant opportunities for market expansion.
Challenges: Challenges such as the need for skilled personnel to operate and maintain these robotic systems and concerns regarding job displacement due to automation could impact market growth.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the North American articulated robots market based on application (material handling, assembly, welding, painting, etc.), industry (automotive, electronics, metals and machinery, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, etc.), and country (United States, Canada, Mexico).
Market Segments
Based on subsystem
Hardware
Software
Services
Based on function
Soldering & Welding
Material Handling
Assembling & Disassembling
Painting & Dispensing
Milling & Grinding
Cutting & Processing
Others
Based on component
Robot Controller Unit
Robotic Arm
End Effector
Drive
Sensors
Power Supply
Motors
Others
Based on payload
<20 KG
20-80 KG
80-300 KG
>300 KG
Based on application
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Metal & Machinery
Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Food & Agriculture
Others
Regional Insights
The report provides a detailed analysis of key geographical markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its robust manufacturing sector, government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and significant investments in technology.
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the North American articulated robots market, including their market shares, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, and recent developments. Major players in the market include ABB, KUKA, Fanuc, Yaskawa, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others.
Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
Adept Technology Inc.
Comau S.p.A
Daihen Corp.
Denso Wave Inc.
Ellison Technologies Inc.
Epson Robotics
Fanuc Corp.
Genmark Automation, Inc.
Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
Pari Robotics
Rethink Robotics, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schunk GmbH
Staubli International AG
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
Universal Robots
Yamaha Robotics
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Forecast and Analysis
The report offers a comprehensive forecast of the market, backed by detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis. It leverages historical data and current market trends to predict future market growth in terms of both revenue and unit shipments. The analysis covers potential impacts of emerging technologies, economic factors, and regulatory changes on market dynamics.
Report Scope:
This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.
Research Methodology:
- Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.
- Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).
- Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data (primary, secondary), data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).
- Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.
- Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.
- Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.
Main Objectives of the Report:
- Assessing the international market scope within the specified market sector.
- Researching key global players, conducting SWOT analysis, evaluating market value, and determining market share.
- Identifying, describing, and forecasting market trends based on type, end use, and geographical location.
- Analyzing market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints across major global regions.
- Identifying key trends and factors influencing or hindering market growth.
- Determining high-growth segments to explore market potential for stakeholders.
- Examining each submarket’s growth pattern and market contribution.
- Understanding market assets, agreements, growth trends, and the introduction of competitive new products.
- Strategically identifying major players and thoroughly examining their expansion plans.
Study Objectives of the Report:
- Analyze global market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products, and applications from 2024 to 2032, with forecasts up to 2032.
- Understand market structure by identifying various subsegments.
- Provide detailed information on factors influencing market growth such as growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
- Focus on key manufacturers to define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.
- Analyze market for individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market.
- Project value and volume of submarkets across key regions and countries.
- Analyze competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
- Strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Insights Provided in the Report:
- Market Penetration: Detailed information on product portfolios of top players.
- Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis of market strategies, geographic presence, and business segments of leading players.
- Market Development: Comprehensive coverage of emerging markets and segment analysis across geographies.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and market investments.
