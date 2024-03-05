Europe Articulated Robots Market Unseen Symphony Techniques for Deep Understanding through Observational Research

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Europe Articulated Robots Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

This detailed market research report offers an exhaustive exploration of the European articulated robots market over the period from 2019 to 2026. Articulated robots, characterized by their flexible joints and ability to perform complex tasks, are gaining traction across various sectors for applications such as assembly, material handling, welding, and more. This report unpacks the trends, market dynamics, and forecasts the growth in terms of both revenue and units shipped, providing stakeholders with critical insights into the market trajectory.

Market Introduction

The European articulated robots market is on a path of significant growth, driven by the rising demand for automation in manufacturing and the continuous push for operational efficiency and precision across industries. This report estimates the market’s expansion, projecting substantial growth in both the value and volume of articulated robots deployed across Europe. Europe articulated robots market reached $4.35 billion in 2018 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing the second largest regional market in the world.



Highlighted with 16 tables and 81 figures, this 166-page report “Europe Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The primary factors propelling the market include the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, advancements in robotics technology, and the increasing need for flexible production capabilities.

Restraints: However, the market faces challenges such as high initial setup costs and the complexity of integrating new robotic systems into existing manufacturing operations.

Opportunities: The ongoing technological innovations, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in robotic systems, present significant growth opportunities.

Challenges: Skill gaps in robot operation and maintenance, along with societal and economic concerns related to automation and employment, pose potential hurdles to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

An in-depth analysis of the competitive environment is provided, highlighting the major players, their market positioning, product offerings, and strategic initiatives. Key competitors in the European articulated robots market include global leaders such as ABB, KUKA, Fanuc, Yaskawa, and regional players that cater to specific market needs.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Segmentation

This report segments the European articulated robots market by application (including but not limited to assembly, material handling, and welding), industry vertical (such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals), and geography (focusing on key markets like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain).

Market Segments

Based on subsystem

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on function

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on payload

<20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

>300 KG

Based on application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Regional Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of key geographical markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its robust manufacturing sector, government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and significant investments in technology.

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Market Forecasts

The report offers a detailed forecast of the market, emphasizing growth in terms of revenue and unit shipments. Utilizing historical data, current market trends, and analytical models, the report predicts the market’s direction, considering the impact of technological advancements and economic factors.

Key Findings and Recommendations

Concluding with actionable insights, the report synthesizes key findings, underscoring the strategic opportunities for businesses operating or looking to venture into the European articulated robots market. Recommendations are provided to guide stakeholders in making informed decisions and capitalizing on market trends.

Tailored Research Services

For clients with specific informational needs, the report offers customization options, allowing for targeted research on niche segments, detailed competitive analysis, and focused geographic insights. This report serves as an essential tool for companies navigating the complexities of the European articulated robots market, providing the knowledge needed to drive strategic growth and competitive advantage.

Report Scope: This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions. Research Methodology: Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.

This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses. Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach ( e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods ), data collection methods ( e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy ( e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling ).

Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach ( ), data collection methods ( surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy ( ). Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data ( primary, secondary ), data collection instruments ( e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide ), and procedures ( e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry ).

This section details the data collection process, including sources of data ( ), data collection instruments ( ), and procedures ( ). Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis. Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.

Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations. Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.

Researching key global players, conducting SWOT analysis, evaluating market value, and determining market share.

Identifying, describing, and forecasting market trends based on type, end use, and geographical location.

Analyzing market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints across major global regions.

Identifying key trends and factors influencing or hindering market growth.

Determining high-growth segments to explore market potential for stakeholders.

Examining each submarket’s growth pattern and market contribution.

Understanding market assets, agreements, growth trends, and the introduction of competitive new products.

Strategically identifying major players and thoroughly examining their expansion plans. Study Objectives of the Report: Analyze global market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products, and applications from 2024 to 2032, with forecasts up to 2032.

Understand market structure by identifying various subsegments.

Provide detailed information on factors influencing market growth such as growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

Focus on key manufacturers to define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

Analyze market for individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market.

Project value and volume of submarkets across key regions and countries.

Analyze competitive developments like expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. Insights Provided in the Report: Market Penetration: Detailed information on product portfolios of top players.

Detailed information on product portfolios of top players. Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches. Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis of market strategies, geographic presence, and business segments of leading players.

In-depth analysis of market strategies, geographic presence, and business segments of leading players. Market Development: Comprehensive coverage of emerging markets and segment analysis across geographies.

Comprehensive coverage of emerging markets and segment analysis across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and market investments.