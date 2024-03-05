Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market Beyond Surfaces Techniques for Deep Understanding in Observational Research

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

This detailed market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific articulated robots market, covering the period from 2019 to 2026. Articulated robots, characterized by their flexible joints and extensive applications in various industrial processes, have seen a surge in demand across the Asia-Pacific region. This report examines the market’s growth trajectory, identifies key drivers and constraints, and offers a forecast based on robust analysis of current trends.

Market Overview:

The Asia-Pacific articulated robots market is on a rapid growth path, driven by the region’s flourishing manufacturing sector, increasing automation in industries, and the integration of advanced technologies in robotics. This report projects significant growth in both the value and volume of the market, providing detailed insights into the trends and factors influencing this expansion. Asia-Pacific articulated robot market is expected to grow by 13.69% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $43.57 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 477.24 thousand units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 16.57%.



Highlighted with 20 tables and 81 figures, this 171-page report “Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: The primary forces propelling the market include the rapid industrialization in countries like China and India, the push for manufacturing automation, and advancements in robotics technology.

Additionally, the region’s focus on improving productivity and efficiency in manufacturing processes plays a crucial role.

Constraints: Despite the strong growth, factors such as the high costs associated with deploying and maintaining articulated robotic systems and the lack of skilled professionals for operation and maintenance may restrain market growth.

Opportunities: The ongoing industrial transformation towards Industry 4.0, coupled with governmental initiatives to promote automation, presents significant growth opportunities for the articulated robots market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Challenges: Challenges including the integration of robots in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and concerns about job displacement due to increased automation may impact market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

An analysis of the competitive landscape highlights the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific articulated robots market, including Fanuc, Yaskawa, ABB, KUKA, and Mitsubishi Electric. The report discusses their market positions, product offerings, strategic initiatives, and recent developments to provide a comprehensive view of the competitive scenario.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Forecast and Analysis

The report offers an in-depth forecast of the market, leveraging historical data, current market trends, and analytical insights. It predicts the future growth of the Asia-Pacific articulated robots market in terms of both revenue and unit shipments, taking into account the potential impact of technological advancements, economic factors, and regulatory changes.

Market Segmentation

This report segments the Asia-Pacific articulated robots market by application (including welding, painting, assembly, and material handling), industry vertical (such as automotive, electronics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals), and country (focusing on major markets like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia).

Market Segments

Based on subsystem

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on function

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on payload

<20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

>300 KG

Based on application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Regional Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of key geographical markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its robust manufacturing sector, government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and significant investments in technology.

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean, Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

