Europe Mobile Advertising Market Audience Architects Constructing Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market

Report Ocean's latest research report, "Europe Mobile Advertising Market", examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations.

The Europe Mobile Advertising Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile devices, coupled with the increasing popularity of mobile internet usage. Mobile advertising refers to the promotional activities conducted through mobile channels such as mobile apps, websites, and messaging platforms. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, growth prospects, and key drivers shaping the Europe Mobile Advertising Market.

Market Size and Growth:

Europe mobile advertising market reached $23.11 billion in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world. It is expected to exhibit a 17.14% growth per annum during 2019-2025. This growth is attributed to the growing smartphone penetration, rising mobile internet traffic, and the shift in consumer behavior towards mobile-centric activities such as shopping, social networking, and content consumption.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 52 figures, this 129-page report “Europe Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Drivers:

Smartphone Penetration: Europe has one of the highest smartphone penetration rates globally, with a large proportion of the population relying on smartphones for various activities including communication, entertainment, and online shopping. This widespread adoption of smartphones provides a lucrative platform for advertisers to reach and engage with consumers through mobile advertising.

Mobile Internet Usage: The increasing availability of high-speed mobile internet connectivity, coupled with the affordability of data plans, has led to a surge in mobile internet usage across Europe. This trend has fueled the demand for mobile advertising as brands seek to capitalize on the growing online presence of consumers on mobile devices.

Targeted Advertising Capabilities: Mobile advertising offers advanced targeting capabilities, allowing advertisers to reach specific demographic segments, geographic locations, and user interests with personalized and relevant ads. This ability to deliver targeted advertising messages enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of mobile advertising campaigns, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

Mobile App Monetization: The proliferation of mobile apps across various categories such as gaming, social networking, and e-commerce has created new opportunities for mobile advertising. App developers and publishers leverage mobile advertising as a key monetization strategy, integrating ads within their apps to generate revenue and enhance user experience.

Innovations in Ad Formats: Advancements in mobile technology have enabled the development of interactive and immersive ad formats such as video ads, native ads, and augmented reality (AR) ads. These innovative ad formats enhance user engagement and brand recall, driving higher returns on investment (ROI) for advertisers and fostering creativity in mobile advertising campaigns.

Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

Market Segment’s:

Based on solution format

Advertisement Campaign Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Content Delivery Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Mobile Proximity Solutions

Other Solutions

On basis of advertising type

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Messaging Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Websites Advertising

Video Advertising

Other Advertising Types

On basis of industry vertical

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

On basis of mobile device

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Other Devices

Geographically

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

