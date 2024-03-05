North America Mobile Advertising Market Segmentation Chronicles Tales of Identifying and Targeting Your Audience

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “North America Mobile Advertising Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The North America mobile advertising market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile devices, the increasing popularity of mobile apps, and the shift in consumer behavior towards mobile-first interactions. This report provides insights into the current state of the market, key trends shaping its growth trajectory, and the opportunities it presents for businesses and advertisers.

Market Size and Growth:

Report Ocean predicts North America mobile advertising market to reach $103.02 billion in 2025, representing a 2019-2025 CAGR of 17.22% owing to a rapid growth of mobile advertising across the region. The market is expected to witness continued expansion driven by factors such as the proliferation of mobile internet usage, advancements in targeting and personalization technologies, and the growing demand for measurable and performance-driven advertising solutions.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 48 figures, this 121-page report “North America Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Trends and Drivers:

Mobile Video Advertising: The popularity of video content consumption on mobile devices has surged in recent years, driving the growth of mobile video advertising. Advertisers are increasingly leveraging video ads to engage users and deliver impactful brand messages, tapping into the immersive and interactive nature of video content on mobile platforms.

Programmatic Advertising: Programmatic advertising technology has transformed the way advertisers buy and sell mobile ad inventory, enabling real-time bidding, precise audience targeting, and optimization at scale. The adoption of programmatic advertising platforms continues to rise, offering advertisers greater efficiency, transparency, and ROI.

In-App Advertising: With the proliferation of mobile apps across various categories such as gaming, social media, and e-commerce, in-app advertising has emerged as a lucrative avenue for reaching highly engaged audiences. Advertisers are investing in innovative ad formats and placements within mobile apps to deliver personalized and contextually relevant experiences to users.

Location-Based Advertising: Location-based advertising leverages the GPS capabilities of mobile devices to target users based on their real-time location and proximity to physical points of interest. This enables advertisers to deliver hyper-localized and contextually relevant ads, driving foot traffic to brick-and-mortar stores and enhancing the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Native Advertising: Native ads seamlessly blend into the user experience of mobile apps and websites, offering a non-disruptive and engaging advertising format. Advertisers are increasingly adopting native advertising strategies to deliver relevant and valuable content to users, driving higher engagement and conversion rates compared to traditional display ads.

Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

Opportunities for Businesses:

The North America mobile advertising market presents significant opportunities for businesses to reach and engage their target audiences in a highly personalized and effective manner. By embracing mobile-first advertising strategies, leveraging advanced targeting and optimization technologies, and partnering with innovative ad tech providers, businesses can capitalize on the growing mobile advertising ecosystem to drive brand awareness, customer acquisition, and revenue growth.

Market Segment’s:

Based on solution format

Advertisement Campaign Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Content Delivery Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Mobile Proximity Solutions

Other Solutions

On basis of advertising type

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Messaging Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Websites Advertising

Video Advertising

Other Advertising Types

On basis of industry vertical

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

On basis of mobile device

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Other Devices

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

