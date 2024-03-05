Global Mobile Advertising Market CAGR of 18.24%, Diving Deep Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Segmentation

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Global Mobile Advertising Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

Global mobile advertising (m-Advertising) market is expected to reach $354.76 billion in 2025, representing a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.24% driven by a growing adoption of m-advertising service in global industries. Mobile advertising has emerged as a dominant force in the digital marketing landscape, propelled by the widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile devices worldwide. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile advertising market, including key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future outlook.

Market Overview:

The global mobile advertising market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, the rise of mobile apps, and the shift in consumer behavior towards mobile-centric activities such as social media, shopping, and entertainment. According to data from Statista, the global mobile advertising spending amounted to $189 billion in 2021, representing a significant increase from previous years.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 82 figures, this 192-page report “Global Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Trends and Growth Drivers:

Mobile Video Advertising: Video content consumption on mobile devices continues to surge, driving the growth of mobile video advertising. Marketers are increasingly leveraging video ads to engage with audiences across various digital platforms and capitalize on the popularity of streaming services and social media apps.

Programmatic Advertising: The adoption of programmatic advertising technologies has revolutionized the mobile advertising ecosystem, enabling real-time bidding and targeted ad placements based on user data and behavioral insights. Programmatic ad spending on mobile is expected to continue growing as advertisers seek more efficient and personalized advertising solutions.

Mobile Commerce: The rise of mobile commerce (m-commerce) has created new opportunities for mobile advertising, as brands and retailers look to reach consumers during their purchasing journey on mobile devices. Location-based targeting, mobile wallets, and immersive ad formats are driving m-commerce growth and shaping mobile advertising strategies.

Emerging Technologies: Innovations in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and immersive experiences are reshaping mobile advertising campaigns, offering interactive and engaging content that captures users’ attention. Brands are exploring creative ways to incorporate AR and VR technologies into their mobile ads to deliver memorable experiences and drive brand engagement.

Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

Market Segment’s:

Based on solution format

Advertisement Campaign Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Content Delivery Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Mobile Proximity Solutions

Other Solutions

On basis of advertising type

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Messaging Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Websites Advertising

Video Advertising

Other Advertising Types

On basis of industry vertical

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

On basis of mobile device

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Other Devices

Geographically

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Future Outlook:

The global mobile advertising market is poised for continued growth, fueled by ongoing advancements in mobile technology, increasing internet penetration, and the evolution of consumer preferences. However, challenges such as ad fraud, privacy concerns, and regulatory changes may impact market dynamics and require advertisers to adopt transparent and ethical practices. Despite these challenges, the mobile advertising landscape offers vast opportunities for brands to connect with consumers in a mobile-first world and drive business growth through targeted and impactful advertising campaigns.

Report Scope: This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

