North America Construction & Demolition Robots Market Customer Constellations Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation

The North America Construction & Demolition Robots Market is witnessing significant growth owing to technological advancements, increasing safety concerns, and the need for efficient construction and demolition processes. Construction and demolition robots are equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence capabilities to perform tasks such as bricklaying, concrete breaking, and debris removal with precision and speed.

Market Size and Growth:

North America construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to reach an aggregated revenue of $456.3 million for 2019-2025 duration, representing a CAGR of 11.0% driven by a rising adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the region.

Highlighted with 13 tables and 36 figures, this 111-page report “North America Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America construction & demolition robots market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning have led to the development of sophisticated construction and demolition robots capable of performing a wide range of tasks with high precision and efficiency.

Safety Concerns: The construction industry is inherently hazardous, with workers exposed to various risks and dangers. Construction and demolition robots help mitigate these risks by taking on dangerous tasks, thereby improving overall safety on job sites.

Cost Efficiency: Construction and demolition robots can complete tasks more quickly and accurately than traditional methods, leading to cost savings for construction companies in terms of labor, time, and materials.

Environmental Sustainability: Construction and demolition robots are designed to minimize waste and optimize resource utilization, contributing to sustainable construction practices and reducing the industry’s environmental footprint.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for construction and demolition robots in North America is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Key Players:

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Market Segmentation:

The North America Construction & Demolition Robots Market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. Product types include robotic arms, drones, autonomous vehicles, and others. Applications include bricklaying, concrete breaking, excavation, debris removal, and others. End-users comprise residential construction, commercial construction, industrial construction, and demolition companies.

Based on product type

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Others

On basis of application

Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others

Regional Analysis:

The United States and Canada are the leading markets for construction and demolition robots in North America, driven by the presence of key players, technological innovation, and increasing investments in infrastructure development projects.

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America construction & demolition robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean

Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.