Prudential ramps up hiring, bolsters support for newcomers to jumpstart their careers as financial representatives

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") and its financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore ("PFA"), plan to hire 800 financial representatives ("FRs") through its Management Associate Programme ("MAP") this year. This will boost its agency size to over 5,500 and help meet consumers' growing demand for protection, medical and wealth services.



Financial representatives in Prudential’s 2024 Management Associate Programme cohort - (from left) Mr Tang Jia Hao, 25, a Wealth Manager with Prudential Financial Advisers (PFA) and Ms Charmaine Siow, 30, a Financial Consultant with Prudential Singapore.

To better support new joiners to the industry, the company has enhanced its 2024 MAP. Now, they have an additional year to achieve their performance targets which means they have 36 months instead of 24 months to do so. This gives eligible FRs more time to learn the ropes of the insurance and financial services industry, develop their skills, and establish a robust client base for a successful career.



The MAP helps fresh university or polytechnic graduates and young professionals build their career as financial representatives. They will receive a monthly allowance based on their performance to support their transition to the role.[1]



According to Prudential's recruitment data, the first two years are crucial for the new joiners to decide if they are cut out for the job. During this period, it is common for young FRs to leave for another industry. To better retain talent, Prudential is investing in programmes such as the MAP. It also has initiatives that are designed to support mid-career switchers and experienced industry professionals.



Mr Ben Tan, Chief Distribution Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "Being a successful financial representative and building trust with customers requires time, determination and commitment. We have observed that financial representatives who persist for at least two years are more likely to stay in their roles. By extending our support, we want to instil more confidence in aspiring financial representatives as they pursue a long and fulfilling career with Prudential."



According to the Life Insurance Association (LIA) Singapore's Protection Gap Study 2022, Singapore has a S$373 billion mortality protection gap and S$579 billion critical illness protection gap.[2] This means that Singaporeans are still under-insured and this can impact their financial security and well-being. There is an opportunity for more FRs to join the industry and help people bridge their protection gap.



Mr Tan added: "Insurance is a people business, and financial representatives often form lifelong relationships with their customers. They are there for our customers through life's milestones, providing sound financial advice to address their needs and goals, and helping them prepare for the future. For those who have a passion for financial planning, enjoy engaging with customers, and want to impact people's lives positively, a career in financial advisory may be a good fit."



About Prudential's 2024 Management Associate Programme (MAP) for Financial Representatives (FRs)



Prudential's 2024 MAP is available to FRs appointed from 1 January 2024 onwards who are new to the industry or have less than two years of experience as FRs.[3]



As part of their onboarding, FRs will undergo a curated in-house training programme covering topics such as financial planning, plan construction, financial needs analysis, and investment and retirement planning, to help them develop their financial advisory skills and knowledge.



FRs under PFA will also undergo additional training on collective investment schemes[4] as the financial advisory firm's offerings include wealth solutions and a wider range of insurance products including general insurance. These offerings complement Prudential's core solutions, which include whole and term life, health, savings, retirement, and group insurance.



A variety of career and education opportunities are also available to cater to the diverse interests of FRs, including financial planning for individuals, legacy planning for high net worth customers, and employee benefits for corporate clients. FRs can also benefit from mentorship and coaching programmes where they can learn from their peers on how to build a long and sustainable career.



Prudential currently has more than 5,200 financial representatives in its tied agency and PFA.



Quote s from FRs in the 2024 MAP



Ms Charmaine Siow, 30, Financial Consultant, Prudential Singapore. She joined in January 2024 and was previously in a finance operations role before her career switch to Prudential.



"Trust and connections are key in insurance, and they don't happen overnight. As a new entrant to the financial advisory sector, I need time to grow my network and establish myself with my customers. Having a longer period of support from Prudential gives me a stronger sense of security and optimism to succeed in this new career path."



Mr Tang Jia Hao, 25, joined Prudential Financial Advisers (PFA) as a Wealth Manager in February 2024. He is in his final semester in university and will graduate in May.



"I've always been interested in financial planning, and that's what motivated me to join Prudential as a Wealth Manager in my final semester. As someone who's just starting out in my career, I appreciate being given more time to transition from student life to working life, and to learn the 'ins and outs' of the industry at my own pace. I also feel assured knowing that Prudential understands the challenges we face and supports us in achieving our career goals."



For more information on how Prudential is supporting new entrants in their transition to a career as a Financial Representative, please visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/joinpru or contact joinpru@prudential.com.sg.







[1] Terms and conditions apply.



[2] Source: Life Insurance Association Singapore's Protection Gap Study 2022.



Source: Life Insurance Association Singapore's Protection Gap Study 2022. https://www.lia.org.sg/media/3974/lia-pgs-2022-report_final_8-sep-2023.pdf [3] Terms and conditions apply. For more information on the MAP and eligibility, please contact



Terms and conditions apply. For more information on the MAP and eligibility, please contact joinpru@prudential.com.sg [4] PFA wealth managers will need to pass and attain additional Capital Markets and Financial Advisory Services (CMFAS) certifications for collective investment schemes.





Hashtag: #PrudentialSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$49.4 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2022. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives.



About Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore

Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore is the financial advisory arm of Prudential Singapore, one of Singapore's leading life insurance companies. The company offers customers a range of insurance products and wealth advisory services. Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

