India Taipei Association plans Holi celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Holi event organized by the India Taipei Association (ITA) is set for Sunday (March 17) at the Green River Park in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature live music, Indian dance performances, and food from Indian restaurants around Taiwan, according to ITA. Henna painting and color art will also be available.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a major celebration in India that typically occurs in March. During Holi, people smear each other's faces with colors and throw water balloons at friends and family. The holiday sees people coming together to exchange presents and burn a holy bonfire that marks the burning of all evil.

During the special day, revelers enjoy signature dishes like gujiya (deep-fried sweet dumpling), dahi vada (a snack served with yogurt), thandai (a beverage made with almonds, rose petals, watermelon kernels, and cardamom), and pakora (fritters).

This year's Holi festival falls on March 25.