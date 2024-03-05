Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

India Taipei Association plans Holi celebration

Free event to feature live music, dance performances, Indian cuisine

  254
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/05 16:37
Revelers celebrate Holi Festival. (Reuters photo)

Revelers celebrate Holi Festival. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Holi event organized by the India Taipei Association (ITA) is set for Sunday (March 17) at the Green River Park in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature live music, Indian dance performances, and food from Indian restaurants around Taiwan, according to ITA. Henna painting and color art will also be available.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a major celebration in India that typically occurs in March. During Holi, people smear each other's faces with colors and throw water balloons at friends and family. The holiday sees people coming together to exchange presents and burn a holy bonfire that marks the burning of all evil.

During the special day, revelers enjoy signature dishes like gujiya (deep-fried sweet dumpling), dahi vada (a snack served with yogurt), thandai (a beverage made with almonds, rose petals, watermelon kernels, and cardamom), and pakora (fritters).

This year's Holi festival falls on March 25.
India Taipei Association
India
Holi festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lawmaker slams labor minister's remark about skin color of Indian workers
Taiwan lawmaker slams labor minister's remark about skin color of Indian workers
2024/03/05 10:40
Taiwan apologizes after minister's remarks on skin color of Indian workers
Taiwan apologizes after minister's remarks on skin color of Indian workers
2024/03/05 00:45
Taiwan and India are not China's puppets: MOFA
Taiwan and India are not China's puppets: MOFA
2024/03/04 12:33
Taiwan recruiting Indians with 'similar skin color' to Taiwanese: Labor minister
Taiwan recruiting Indians with 'similar skin color' to Taiwanese: Labor minister
2024/03/04 11:31
Chinese embassy in India slams interview with Taiwan foreign minister
Chinese embassy in India slams interview with Taiwan foreign minister
2024/03/02 17:37