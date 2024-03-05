Alexa
Taiwan chain Bafang Dumpling hit by tainted chili powder allegations

Company says it purchased different batch from importer

  304
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/05 16:31
Dumpling chain Bafang Yunji denies it has used tainted chili powder. 

Dumpling chain Bafang Yunji denies it has used tainted chili powder.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Restaurant chain Bafang Dumpling said Tuesday (March 5) it had stopped using all ingredients from a supplier of tainted chili powder.

The company first denied it had purchased the products, but backtracked after food inspectors in Kaohsiung City found its name on a list of buyers, per CNA. Chili powder from China tainted with the carcinogenic industrial dye Sudan III has found its way into food products, from shrimp chips to curry powder.

Bafang Dumpling said it had used the chili powder in its Korean dumpling products. The inspectors in Kaohsiung said that two importers had sold 34,000 kilograms of the tainted powder to restaurants and food processors in seven cities and counties.

Bafang Dumpling said it had only used ingredients after having them tested for Sudan dyes, pesticides, and heavy metals by Swiss testing and certification group SGS. The company added that the chili powders it used belonged to a different batch from the one where inspectors had found Sudan III.
Sudan III
carcinogenic dye
banned food additive
dumplings
SGS
Bafang Dumpling

