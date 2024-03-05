Poacher caught setting 349 bird traps in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 45-year-old male surnamed Chang (張) was sentenced by the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office for violating the Wildlife Conservation Act on Tuesday (March 5) for trapping birds on state-owned land.

Prosecutors found Chang guilty of possessing 4 dead brown shrikes, 1 dead blue sandbird, 349 bird traps, and 36 semi-finished traps in Hengchun Township. Chang set up his traps on Sept. 26, 2023 and eluded a police ambush the following day, though he was later arrested in November, per UDN.

Chang told authorities he trapped the brown shrike for personal consumption. However, further investigation found that he intended to trap the birds for a customer.



Hundreds of bird traps taken from local poacher. (Pintung District Prosecutors Office)

The brown shrike measures 20 cm in length and migrates across the ocean to Taiwan. It was once an abundant bird numbering in the hundreds of thousands in Hengchun, where it inhabits flat lands and low mountain areas.

Residents used to hunt the bird as a way of supplementing their diets, setting up individual traps to snare the bird. As the number of brown shrikes plummeted, it became a class 3 conservation-deserving species in 1987.

Seventh Special Police Corps 8th Brigade Deputy Captain Chen Yuan-fa (陳元發) said strengthened wildlife patrols take place in the fall as migratory birds pass through Taiwan. Chen said efforts to prevent poaching have been successful, though on occasion a brazen hunter will set up bird traps.



Brown shrike caught in poacher's net. (Pingtung District Prosecutors Office)

Police urged prosecutors to hand down a harsh sentence due to Chang's large number of bird traps and his initial attempt to evade arrest.

Those who are caught hunting and killing protected wild animals without permission are to serve a prison sentence between six months to five years. Poachers also face a fine of between NT$200,000 (US$6,332 ) to NT$1 million.