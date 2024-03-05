North America Single Cell Multiomics Market Navigating the New Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Intelligence

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “North America Single Cell Multiomics Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The North American single cell multiomics market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an annual growth rate of 17.6% during the forecast period, culminating in a market value of $6,153.0 million by 2031. This growth is fueled by a confluence of factors, including technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a strong emphasis on research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 73 figures, this 143-page report North America Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Omics Type (SCG, SCT, SCP, SCM), Application (Clinical Research, Translation Research, Synthetic Biology), Sample Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Workflow (Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing, Single-Cell Analysis), End User (Research and Academic Laboratories, Biopharma and Biotech Companies, CROs, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

Key Drivers of Growth

Technological Innovation: The rapid pace of technological innovation in single cell isolation, sequencing, and analysis techniques is a primary driver of market growth. These advancements have significantly improved the ability to analyze cellular heterogeneity in health and disease, facilitating deeper insights into complex biological systems.

Market Challenges

Despite the optimistic growth outlook, the North American single cell multiomics market faces several challenges, including the complexity of data analysis, the need for skilled personnel to manage and interpret data, and the high cost of single cell analysis technologies. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and concerns regarding data privacy and ethical issues pose challenges to market expansion.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

10x Genomics, Inc.

1CellBio, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioTuring, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Dolomite Bio

Fluidigm Corporation

Fluxion Biosciences

Illimina, Inc

Mission Bio, Inc.

Namocell, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Parse Biosciences, Inc.

Proteona

Qiagen N.V.

RareCyte, Inc.

Scipio Biosciences SAS

Shilps Sciences

Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Product Type,

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Based on Omics Type

Single Cell Genomics (SCG)

Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)

Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)

Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)

By Application

Clinical Research

o Oncology

o Cell Therapy

o Immunology

o Neurology

o Cell Biology

o Other Types of Clinical Research

Translation Research

Synthetic Biology

By Sample Type

Human Samples

o Cancer Tissues

o Stem Cells

o Immune Cells

o Brain Cells

o Other Human Samples

Animal Samples

Microbial Samples

By Workflow,

Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

o Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

o Microfluidics

o Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

o Random Seeding

o Manual Cell Picking

o Laser Capture Microdissection

o Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

Single-Cell Analysis

o Polymerase Chain Reaction

o Next-Generation Sequencing

o Mass Cytometry

o Mass Spectrometry

o Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis

By End User

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Omics Type, Workflow and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Future Outlook

The future of the North American single cell multiomics market looks promising, with ongoing technological advancements expected to further enhance the capabilities and applications of single cell analysis. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for data analysis is anticipated to address some of the current challenges, making single cell multiomics more accessible and actionable for researchers and clinicians alike.