Europe Single Cell Multiomics Market CAGR of 18.0%, Future-Ready Formulas A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/03/05 06:19

Report Ocean’s latest research report,Europe Single Cell Multiomics Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The European single cell multiomics market, valued at $527.9 million in 2021, is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an annual growth rate of 18.0% over the decade from 2021 to 2031.

This growth is indicative of the increasing recognition of single cell multiomics technologies’ potential to drive transformative insights in research and clinical settings across Europe. Single cell multiomics, which encompasses the integrated analysis of genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and epigenomic data from individual cells, is revolutionizing our understanding of the complexity of biological systems and disease mechanisms at an unprecedented resolution.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 77 figures, this 150-page report Europe Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Omics Type (SCG, SCT, SCP, SCM), Application (Clinical Research, Translation Research, Synthetic Biology), Sample Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Workflow (Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing, Single-Cell Analysis), End User (Research and Academic Laboratories, Biopharma and Biotech Companies, CROs, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe single cell multiomics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Several key factors are driving the expansion of the single cell multiomics market in Europe:

Advanced Research Infrastructure: Europe’s strong foundation in research and development, supported by advanced infrastructure and significant investment in life sciences, provides an ideal environment for the adoption and advancement of single cell multiomics technologies.

Government and Institutional Funding: European governments and research institutions are heavily investing in genomics and personalized medicine initiatives, which include funding for single cell analysis projects. This financial support is accelerating the pace of discovery and application of single cell multiomics in healthcare.

Collaborative Research Efforts: Europe is home to numerous collaborative research projects and consortia that bring together expertise in genomics, bioinformatics, and biotechnology from across the continent. These collaborations enhance innovation and the dissemination of single cell multiomics technologies.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine: The growing focus on personalized medicine in Europe, aimed at tailoring medical treatment to individual characteristics, behaviors, and genetic makeup, is driving demand for single cell multiomics. These technologies are crucial for identifying unique disease markers and understanding patient heterogeneity.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Europe, like many other regions, is experiencing a rise in chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological conditions. Single cell multiomics offers powerful tools for understanding these diseases at a granular level, leading to the development of more effective diagnostics and treatments.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
10x Genomics, Inc.
1CellBio, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Berkeley Lights, Inc.
BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bio-Techne Corporation
BioTuring, Inc.
Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)
Dolomite Bio
Fluidigm Corporation
Fluxion Biosciences
Illimina, Inc
Mission Bio, Inc.
Namocell, Inc.
NanoString Technologies, Inc.
Parse Biosciences, Inc.
Proteona
Qiagen N.V.
RareCyte, Inc.
Scipio Biosciences SAS
Shilps Sciences
Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Product Type,

Instruments
Consumables
Software

Based on Omics Type

Single Cell Genomics (SCG)
Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)
Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)
Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)

By Application

Clinical Research
o Oncology
o Cell Therapy
o Immunology
o Neurology
o Cell Biology
o Other Types of Clinical Research
Translation Research
Synthetic Biology

By Sample Type

Human Samples
o Cancer Tissues
o Stem Cells
o Immune Cells
o Brain Cells
o Other Human Samples
Animal Samples
Microbial Samples

By Workflow,

Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
o Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)
o Microfluidics
o Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
o Random Seeding
o Manual Cell Picking
o Laser Capture Microdissection
o Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
Single-Cell Analysis
o Polymerase Chain Reaction
o Next-Generation Sequencing
o Mass Cytometry
o Mass Spectrometry
o Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis

By End User

Research and Academic Laboratories
Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Omics Type, Workflow and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Despite the promising growth prospects, the single cell multiomics market in Europe faces challenges, including the need for standardization across different technologies, data management and analysis complexities, and ethical considerations related to genomic data. However, ongoing technological advancements, combined with efforts to address these challenges, are expected to support the market’s growth trajectory.

Report Scope:

This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

  • Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.
  • Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).
  • Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data (primary, secondary), data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).
  • Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.
  • Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.
  • Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.

Market Dynamics Points – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges:

