Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Audience Archeology Digging into the Importance of Market Segmentation

Global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market will reach $148,393.3 million by 2031, growing by 6.3% annually over 2021-2031. The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market encompasses a wide range of medical devices, reagents, and testing methodologies used for diagnosing diseases and monitoring patient health outside of the human body. IVD plays a crucial role in clinical decision-making, enabling healthcare professionals to accurately diagnose diseases, monitor treatment efficacy, and predict patient outcomes. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities in the global IVD market.

Market Overview:

The global IVD market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in diagnostic platforms, and growing healthcare expenditure worldwide. According to market research reports, the global IVD market was valued at approximately $70 billion in 2021, with projections indicating continued growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5-6% over the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

The IVD market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Major product categories include instruments, reagents, software, and services. Technologies range from immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, and point-of-care testing to others. Applications cover infectious diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, and others. End-users include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and others.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): With a growing emphasis on decentralizing healthcare and improving access to diagnostic services, there is a rising demand for POCT solutions that offer rapid results and can be performed outside of traditional laboratory settings.

Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics: Molecular diagnostics, including PCR, NGS, and other molecular techniques, are witnessing significant adoption due to their high sensitivity, specificity, and ability to detect genetic variations associated with various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases.

Shift towards Personalized Medicine: Advances in genomics, proteomics, and other omics technologies are driving the development of personalized diagnostic tests and targeted therapies, leading to more precise and effective patient care.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population is prone to chronic diseases and age-related conditions, driving the demand for diagnostic tests for early detection, disease monitoring, and management.

Technological Advancements: Emerging technologies such as digital pathology, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven diagnostics are revolutionizing the field of IVD, offering improved accuracy, efficiency, and automation in diagnostic testing.

Selected Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arkray Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)

Epic Systems Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genpact Limited

Grifols SA

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Product

Instruments & Devices

o Disposable IVD Devices

o Reusable IVD Devices

Reagents & Kits

Software & Services

Based on Technology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Immuno Diagnostics

Hematology

Tissue Diagnostics

Microbiology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other Technologies

By Sample Type

Blood

Mucus

Urine

Other Sample Types

By Application,

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer/Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Disease

Nephrology

Drug Testing

HIV/AIDS

Other Applications

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Point-of-Care (POC) Settings

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.