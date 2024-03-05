Alexa
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Audience Archeology Digging into the Importance of Market Segmentation

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/03/05 06:51

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

Global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market will reach $148,393.3 million by 2031, growing by 6.3% annually over 2021-2031. The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market encompasses a wide range of medical devices, reagents, and testing methodologies used for diagnosing diseases and monitoring patient health outside of the human body. IVD plays a crucial role in clinical decision-making, enabling healthcare professionals to accurately diagnose diseases, monitor treatment efficacy, and predict patient outcomes. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities in the global IVD market.

Market Overview:
The global IVD market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in diagnostic platforms, and growing healthcare expenditure worldwide. According to market research reports, the global IVD market was valued at approximately $70 billion in 2021, with projections indicating continued growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5-6% over the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:
The IVD market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Major product categories include instruments, reagents, software, and services. Technologies range from immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, and point-of-care testing to others. Applications cover infectious diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, and others. End-users include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and others.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 96 figures, this 194-page report Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2021-2031 by Product (Instruments & Devices, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services), Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Immuno Diagnostics), Sample Type (Blood, Mucus, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer/Oncology), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, POC), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): With a growing emphasis on decentralizing healthcare and improving access to diagnostic services, there is a rising demand for POCT solutions that offer rapid results and can be performed outside of traditional laboratory settings.

Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics: Molecular diagnostics, including PCR, NGS, and other molecular techniques, are witnessing significant adoption due to their high sensitivity, specificity, and ability to detect genetic variations associated with various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases.

Shift towards Personalized Medicine: Advances in genomics, proteomics, and other omics technologies are driving the development of personalized diagnostic tests and targeted therapies, leading to more precise and effective patient care.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population is prone to chronic diseases and age-related conditions, driving the demand for diagnostic tests for early detection, disease monitoring, and management.

Technological Advancements: Emerging technologies such as digital pathology, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven diagnostics are revolutionizing the field of IVD, offering improved accuracy, efficiency, and automation in diagnostic testing.

Selected Key Players:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Arkray Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Biomerieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)
Epic Systems Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genpact Limited
Grifols SA
IBM Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.
Qiagen NV
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Product
Instruments & Devices
o Disposable IVD Devices
o Reusable IVD Devices
Reagents & Kits
Software & Services

Based on Technology
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Immuno Diagnostics
Hematology
Tissue Diagnostics
Microbiology
Coagulation and Hemostasis
Urinalysis
Other Technologies

By Sample Type
Blood
Mucus
Urine
Other Sample Types

By Application,
Infectious Diseases
Diabetes
Cancer/Oncology
Cardiology
Autoimmune Disease
Nephrology
Drug Testing
HIV/AIDS
Other Applications

By End User
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals and Clinics
Homecare Settings
Point-of-Care (POC) Settings
Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report meticulously segments the market, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments across various verticals and regions. It equips stakeholders with a deep understanding of market dynamics, offering valuable insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can enhance their business position by gaining insights into competitors through the competitive landscape section, covering the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

  • Research Objectives: This section outlines the research study’s overarching goals, including research questions and hypotheses.
  • Research Design: Describing the overall research design, this section covers the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).
  • Data Collection: This section details the data collection process, including sources of data (primary, secondary), data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).
  • Data Analysis: Describing analytical methods, this section covers statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.
  • Limitations: Outlining study limitations, this section addresses potential biases, sources of error, or data limitations.
  • Ethical Considerations: Describing ethical considerations, this section covers obtaining informed consent, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.

Market Dynamics Points – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges:

Drivers:

  • Increasing emphasis on self-care and wellness, especially among women.
  • Growing awareness of health and beauty benefits provided by dietary supplements.
  • Rising disposable incomes and a willingness to invest in premium health and beauty products.
  • Influence of social media and beauty influencers shaping consumer preferences.
  • Changing lifestyles and health concerns fueling demand for supplementary nutrition.

Restraints:

  • Lack of regulatory oversight and quality control in the supplements industry.
  • Consumer skepticism and confusion regarding product claims and effectiveness.
  • Potential risks and interactions with other medications or health conditions.
  • Limited accessibility and affordability of supplements in certain regions.

Opportunities:

  • Increasing demand for natural and organic supplements.
  • Untapped market potential in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • Development of innovative formulations and delivery methods.
  • Collaborations with beauty brands or influencers for product endorsements.
  • Integration of technology to personalize nutrition and enhance the consumer experience.

Challenges:

  • Intense competition among market players.
  • Navigating regulatory complexities and meeting regional standards.
  • Building trust and credibility with consumers.
  • Educating consumers about the benefits and proper usage of supplements.
  • Addressing concerns and skepticism regarding the safety and efficacy of supplements.

