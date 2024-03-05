Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market The Art of Aim Identifying and Targeting Your Audience through Market Segmentation

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.
The Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market plays a crucial role in the region’s healthcare landscape, encompassing a wide range of diagnostic tests and technologies used for disease detection, monitoring, and treatment decision-making. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, and advancements in diagnostic technologies, the demand for IVD products and services in Europe is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years.
Market Overview:
The Europe IVD market encompasses various segments including clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, hematology, and point-of-care testing, among others. These segments cater to diverse applications such as infectious disease testing, oncology diagnostics, diabetes management, cardiovascular monitoring, and prenatal screening, among others.
Market Size and Growth:
Asia Pacific in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market will grow by 7.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $303,673.6 million over 2022-2031, This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, the growing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, and the rising demand for point-of-care testing solutions.
Highlighted with 35 tables and 64 figures, this 138-page report
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
Key Market Drivers:
Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in diagnostic technologies such as next-generation sequencing, digital PCR, and multiplexing assays are driving the development of more accurate, sensitive, and cost-effective IVD solutions.
Aging Population: The aging population in Europe is fueling the demand for diagnostic tests for age-related diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, driving market growth.
Increasing Disease Burden: The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with the need for timely and accurate diagnosis, is boosting the adoption of IVD tests and systems across healthcare settings.
Regulatory Environment: Stringent regulatory requirements governing the approval and commercialization of IVD products are shaping market dynamics and driving innovation in compliance with regulatory standards.
Shift Towards Personalized Medicine: The growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is driving the demand for companion diagnostics and molecular profiling tools, creating new opportunities for market expansion.
Selected Key Players:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Arkray Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Biomerieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)
Epic Systems Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genpact Limited
Grifols SA
IBM Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.
Qiagen NV
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Based on Product
Instruments & Devices
o Disposable IVD Devices
o Reusable IVD Devices
Reagents & Kits
Software & Services
Based on Technology
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Immuno Diagnostics
Hematology
Tissue Diagnostics
Microbiology
Coagulation and Hemostasis
Urinalysis
Other Technologies
By Sample Type
Blood
Mucus
Urine
Other Sample Types
By Application,
Infectious Diseases
Diabetes
Cancer/Oncology
Cardiology
Autoimmune Disease
Nephrology
Drug Testing
HIV/AIDS
Other Applications
By End User
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals and Clinics
Homecare Settings
Point-of-Care (POC) Settings
Other End Users
Geographically
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
India
Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.
Market Challenges:
Reimbursement Issues: Reimbursement challenges and pricing pressures faced by IVD manufacturers may hinder market growth, particularly for innovative and high-cost diagnostic tests.
Data Privacy and Security Concerns: With the increasing digitization of healthcare data, ensuring data privacy, security, and compliance with regulatory standards poses challenges for IVD manufacturers and healthcare providers.
Market Fragmentation: The Europe IVD market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and medium-sized companies, leading to market fragmentation and intense competition.
