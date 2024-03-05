Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segmentation Sagas Stories of the Importance of Market Segmentation

Report Ocean’s latest research report, “Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market”, examines the market in detail. Covering size, share, pricing, trends, growth, opportunities, and forecast from 2024 to 2032, it offers a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and key information such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, it provides insights into key market players, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. Furthermore, it discusses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that could impact the ASRS industry.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure and technology. In vitro diagnostics play a critical role in disease diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment selection, contributing to improved patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Market Size and Growth:

Asia Pacific in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market will grow by 7.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $303,673.6 million over 2022-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, burgeoning demand for automation in diagnostics, the rising development of condition-specific treatment and booming awareness regarding personalized medicines, emergence of minimally invasive and non-invasive diagnostics tools & techniques, the rising healthcare expenditure, and rise in the demand for POC testing.

Key Market Segments:

The Asia Pacific IVD market encompasses a wide range of diagnostic modalities and product categories, including clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, and point-of-care testing. Each segment presents unique growth opportunities driven by factors such as technological advancements, changing disease prevalence, and healthcare policies.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 64 figures, this 138-page report Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2021-2031 by Product (Instruments & Devices, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services), Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Immuno Diagnostics), Sample Type (Blood, Mucus, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer/Oncology), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, POC), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Trends and Growth Drivers:

Several trends and growth drivers are shaping the Asia Pacific IVD market, including:

Increasing Disease Burden: The region is witnessing a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases, driving the demand for diagnostic tests for early detection, monitoring, and management.

Aging Population: The aging population in Asia Pacific countries is fueling the demand for diagnostic tests for age-related conditions and comorbidities, driving market growth for geriatric-focused diagnostics.

Technological Advancements: Advances in diagnostic technologies, including automation, miniaturization, digitalization, and molecular diagnostics, are enhancing the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of diagnostic testing, driving market adoption and growth.

Government Initiatives: Government initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare access, improving disease surveillance, and enhancing healthcare infrastructure are driving investment in diagnostic technologies and supporting market growth.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increasing healthcare spending in Asia Pacific countries, driven by economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and healthcare reforms, is fueling investment in healthcare infrastructure, including diagnostic laboratories and testing facilities.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arkray Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)

Epic Systems Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genpact Limited

Grifols SA

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Based on Product

Instruments & Devices

o Disposable IVD Devices

o Reusable IVD Devices

Reagents & Kits

Software & Services Based on Technology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Immuno Diagnostics

Hematology

Tissue Diagnostics

Microbiology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Blood

Mucus

Urine

Other Sample Types By Application,

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer/Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Disease

Nephrology

Drug Testing

HIV/AIDS

Other Applications By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Point-of-Care (POC) Settings

Other End Users Geographically Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Despite the promising growth prospects, the Asia Pacific IVD market faces challenges such as regulatory hurdles, reimbursement issues, and resource constraints, particularly in emerging markets. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges and opportunities for the market, with increased demand for diagnostic testing and disruptions to supply chains and healthcare delivery. For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.