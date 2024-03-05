Taiwan adds imported measles case from Malaysia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded a new imported measles case from Malaysia and two local cases, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday (March 5).

The new patients brought the total number to two imported cases and five local infections, per the Liberty Times. The local cases were part of a cluster centered on New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District.

A man in his thirties returned to north Taiwan from Malaysia on Feb. 16. He began to develop symptoms of measles, including a fever, red rashes, and a sore throat, from Feb. 24 to March 1. A doctor confirmed he had contracted measles, and health authorities tracked his contacts and the places he had visited.

The two new local patients were a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s. Both were linked to the New Taipei City cluster, with the woman having been in contact with the first case while accompanying a patient to the hospital on Feb. 15.

After she developed a rash, a fever, coughing, and a sore throat between Feb. 27 and March 1, she consulted a clinic, but only tested positive when visiting a hospital later. The man in his 40s reportedly attended the same social event on Feb. 11 as the first measles case.

Until Tuesday’s new local cases, most of the measles cases had been men in their 30s from Zhonghe District, reports said.