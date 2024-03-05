Alexa
4 out of 9 strawberry samples found with pesticides in Taipei

Health department says strawberries are high-risk products, often found with excessive pesticide residues

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/05 15:40
Strawberries from the inspection. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Department of Health found that four out of nine strawberry samples contained excessive amounts of pesticide in a routine inspection, it reported on Tuesday (March 5).

The health department inspected fruits and vegetables from stores, supermarkets, and beverage shops in January, UDN reported. Fifty-three products were inspected, with 15 failing to comply with pesticide regulations.

The department said it tested nine strawberries from fruit shops and department stores. “Many were listed as ‘top-grade,’ but only four samples passed the inspection,” it said, per CNA.

Jujubes, mustard greens, dates, and other produce were also among the products that failed. Officials ordered the failed products to be taken off shelves.

Violators could be fined up to NT$30,000 (US$949.82) to NT$3,000,000, per the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation. The department reminded the public that strawberries are high-risk products, often found to have excessive pesticide residues. It urged consumers to wash produce thoroughly.
Taipei Department of Health (DOH)
Pesticide
Inspection
Strawberries

