Oregon votes to continue close ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Oregon state legislature passed a resolution on Monday (March 4) backing continued ties with Taiwan.

The resolution acknowledged the significance of “a strong and enduring partnership between the State of Oregon and Taiwan.” It pointed out that the two sides established sister state relations in 1986 and sister city relations between Portland and Kaohsiung in 1988.

A driver's license reciprocity agreement was signed in 2015 and a letter of intent between the Oregon Wheat Commission and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association was inked in 2022, the resolution said. Taiwan was Oregon’s seventh-largest import destination in 2022, as well as the ninth-largest export partner.

The total trade value that year amounted to US$2.39 billion (NT$75.49 billion), which included goods such as semiconductor parts, electric machinery, chemicals, optical and medical equipment, and agricultural products, the resolution said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle said the legislation demonstrates the importance Oregon places on maintaining “a strong and enduring relationship with the people of Taiwan.”

In November, Oregon Department of Agriculture Assistant Director Jonathan Sandau and five agricultural companies traveled to Taiwan as part of a trade mission in Asia.