What should you do if you eat Sudan Red in Taiwan?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concerns over a carcinogenic additive imported from China in Taiwanese food products, a nutritionist has provided tips on speeding the process of removing toxins from the body.

Bao Hsin Enterprises Co. in late January was found to have imported red chili powder tainted with "Sudan Red" from Sanhe Drug Co. in China's Henan Province. Snacks and food items, such as duck egg yolks and tofu, and spicy seasonings like chili powder, spicy medicinal soup powder, Xinjiang cumin powder, broth powder, etc., have been detected with Sudan Red.

What is Sudan Red?

Sudan Red is a group of industrial dyes, including I-IV, according to Su Chia-hua (蘇嘉華), director of the Lo-Sheng Sanatorium and Hospital, reported ETtoday. Due to its low price, availability, and stability, it is widely used to colorize solvents, oils, waxes, gasoline, and shoes.

It has been classified as a Group 3 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Although there is currently insufficient research to confirm its carcinogenicity, it is considered very likely to cause cancer.

Negative health effects

Prolonged and high-dose consumption may pose toxic effects on the liver and kidneys. Su said that Sudan Red is a "lipid-soluble toxic substance" that can inhibit the metabolism of certain enzymes.

To avoid purchasing food containing Sudan Red, consumers should not buy products with overly vibrant colors or unusually low prices. It is essential to read food labels.

What to do if you have ingested Sudan Red?

The potential impact from Sudan Red is more likely with long-term and large-scale consumption. Concerned individuals can incorporate specific foods to aid detoxification, as the elimination of lipid-soluble toxins requires liver metabolism and subsequent removal through the intestinal tract.

One can choose foods rich in antioxidants to facilitate the elimination of waste from the intestines. Su said cruciferous vegetables rich in phytochemicals such as broccoli can help the liver produce detoxifying enzymes, and seasonal fruits like strawberries, oranges, tangerines, and dates provide Vitamin C.

In addition, Vitamin E from plant oils, nuts, seeds, dark green vegetables, and legumes are natural antioxidants.

Moreover, Su said that past experiments have demonstrated that probiotics contribute to cultivating beneficial bacteria in the intestines. These can be obtained through fermented food sources such as unsweetened yogurt, cheese, natto, or kimchi.

Su reminded the public that when purchasing food items, they should choose reputable establishments that have passed food certifications. Furthermore, staying hydrated, exercising to aid metabolism through urine and sweat, maintaining a balanced diet, and avoiding late nights can reduce the burden on the liver and kidneys.