Taiwan sends special envoy to Tuvalu in support of new government

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A special envoy has been sent to Tuvalu to extend congratulations to newly-elected Prime Minister Feleti Teo on behalf of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) departed for the Pacific Island nation on Monday (March 4) for a six-day trip, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). During this visit, Tien will attend a celebration marking the establishment of the new government and meet with Teo and cabinet members.

The deputy minister will also meet with officials, including Tuvalu Governor Tofiga Falani and Foreign Minister Paulson Panapa, to exchange views on bilateral cooperation projects.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Tuvalu, MOFA said. The two countries will continue to promote sustainability, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region based on democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

Tien’s visit comes after Teo reiterated his commitment to maintain relations with Taiwan on March 1. “Our ties with Taiwan are purely based on democratic principles and they have been very loyal to us,” he said.

The new government also released a “Statement of Priorities for the New Government of Tuvalu after the National General Elections on 26 January 2024” on Feb. 28, reaffirming its “commitment to the long-term and lasting special relationship between Tuvalu and the Republic of China, Taiwan.”

Teo was elected by Tuvalu’s 16 parliamentarians. The country held its general election on Jan. 26.