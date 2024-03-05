Taiwan calls for water conservation during dry spring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The public should be careful about water usage, as this spring might be drier than usual, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday (March 5).

Unveiling its forecasts for spring 2024, the government said temperatures from March to May would be normal or slightly higher. On the other hand, precipitation could fall to slightly lower levels, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The plum rain season starting in May might bring relief, but it is hard to predict rain levels, according to the CWA. The need to conserve water is also due to the fifth driest winter since 1951 when records started.

The average temperature during the past winter was 19.4 degrees Celsius, compared to the average of 18.7 C, making it the sixth warmest winter on record. Rainfall averaged 160.3 millimeters instead of the usual 260.6 mm.

The number of rainy days was also lower than average at 24 instead of 32.6, the CWA said. Only two winters since 1951 had fewer rainy days than the 2023-2024 season.