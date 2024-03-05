China NPC: Beijing targets economic growth of around 5%

Premier Li Qiang's maiden work report sets out government's key economic and social development goals

Although largely ceremonial, observers are watching China's National People's Congress (NPC) for possible policy moves

China has set a 5% gross domestic product growth target for 2024 according to a government work report released on Tuesday.

The target is similar to China's goal last year, one of its lowest in decades. The country's military budget is also set increase by 7.2% and be set at 1.665 trillion yuan (€213 billion) this year.

China also set the inflation target at 3% and kept the unemployment rate at around 5.5%.

China's economy expanded 5.2% in 2023, but it is dependent on credit-driven, state-led investment. The country is also facing a property crisis, deflation, and a stock market rout.

Analysts say this year's target will be harder to reach than last year's because the favorable base effect from 2022, during which the country was affected by COVID has reduced.



The National People's Congress (NPC) will focus on China's economic and security challenges during the week-long gathering.

Much of its major decisions will have been made weeks before, in closed-door meetings of the Communist Party.

However, the topics up for discussion and the tone of the speeches provide valuable insights into the concerns of China's rulers.

Given the problems facing the world's second largest economy, Premier Li Qiang's speech will be closely watched for plans on how to bring it back on track.

Observers will also be looking at the setting of China's military budget in light of tensions with Taiwan.

Other topics are likely to include the country's opening up to investments and reforms.

