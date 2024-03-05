Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships, 1 balloon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (March 4) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (March 5)

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Chinese drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One PLA helicopter also was detected in the southeast sector of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

The MND also tracked one Chinese balloon crossing the median line at 2:18 p.m. on Monday 137 km (74 NM) northwest of Keelung. The balloon traveled northeast and disappeared at 3:14 p.m.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 58 times and naval vessels 27 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

(MND image)