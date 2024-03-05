Michigan opens trade office in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the opening of the Michigan Taiwan Office on Monday (March 4).

The new office aims to secure investments in automotive, semiconductors, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing industries to create employment opportunities and bring vital supply chains back to Michigan, according to a press release issued by the governor.

“I am excited to open the Michigan Taiwan Office and continue forging strong relationships with partners around the globe. Team Michigan stands united as we work together to build a brighter future,” Whitmer said. “As governor, I will continue to go anywhere and work with anyone to grow our economy and ensure anyone ‘make it’ in Michigan,” she added.

Whitmer is on a five-day investment trip in Taiwan and South Korea. While in Taiwan, she is set to meet with various Taiwanese companies and officials to explore investment opportunities and cooperation in mobility, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, the governor will visit the American Institute in Taiwan, meet with University of Michigan and Michigan State University alumni, and attend a semiconductor roundtable.

Whitmer met with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office on Monday, where she reiterated her commitment to deepening Taiwan-U.S. and Taiwan-Michigan relations.

Lai said the Michigan Taiwan Office would greatly benefit future economic and trade cooperation between the two sides. Since Michigan is known as the automobile capital of the world, he expressed confidence in the state’s future potential, especially with the arrival of self-driving vehicles.

Taiwan is Michigan's fifth largest import market and sixth largest export market in Asia, Lai said. He emphasized the global recognition of Taiwan's semiconductor industry prowess and said he hoped for continued cooperation between Taiwan and Michigan in the technology sector.

Whitmer last visited Taiwan in September.