‘Team Tai’ backs Taiwan badminton ace in final year of play

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) is preparing for the Super 750 French Badminton Open this week (March 5–10), a tune-up for the Paris Summer Olympics, and a stop on her farewell tour as she plans to retire at the end of 2024.

For her final send-off, Tai is getting a boost from several sponsors, such as Taiwan badminton brand Victor, which recently launched the “Team Tai” campaign, taking out ads on the sides of city buses as well as images on branded clothing and sports towels. Tai's supporters are encouraged to wear “Team Tai” clothing whenever she competes, per CTS.

Tai is the undisputed Taiwanese “Queen of Badminton,” with 36 major career championships. She became the top-rated female singles badminton player in 2016 and held the spot for a record-setting 214 weeks.



"Team Tai" supports Taiwan badminton ace, Tai Tzu-ying. (CNA photo)

Tai previously won the French Badminton Open women's singles championship in 2017, and this year she is attempting to win the tournament for a second time. This year's competition is also a qualifying event for the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics, which could be Tai’s final career appearance in France.

The “Team Tai” campaign utilizes Tai’s favorite motto, “Believe in Yourself,” which has been printed on t-shirts, sports towels, and canvas bags. Her likeness also appears on No. 214 busses in both Taipei and Kaohsiung. This coincides with her 214-week reign as the number-one player.

All of this attention may be a little too much for Tai. "I am a little embarrassed to see buses with my image traveling on the streets. Even though it is my last year of competition, I will still try to do my best. I would also like to thank all my fans," Tai told CNA.