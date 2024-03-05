Estonian lawmakers in Taiwan to show support for bilateral cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Estonian lawmaker and chair of the parliamentary Taiwan friendship group Kristo Enn Vaga arrived in Taiwan on Monday (March 4) for a five-day visit to show bipartisan support for growing cooperation between the two nations.

During their trip, Vaga and his delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), and attend banquets hosted by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). They will also visit the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Science and Technology, National Development Council, Bureau of Foreign Trade, National Health Insurance Administration, and the Hsinchu Science Park to explore potential areas for future cooperation between Taiwan and Estonia.

MOFA called Vaga “a staunch Taiwan supporter” who is determined to fight authoritarian expansion. The lawmaker has also long spoken up for Taiwan’s right to meaningful participation in international organizations through public statements and social media posts.

Taiwan and Estonia share values ​​such as democracy, freedom, rule of law, and human rights, and have immense cooperation potential in areas including economy, trade, industry, and technology. The delegation's visit will enhance the friendly bilateral partnership and deepen exchanges, MOFA said.

The delegation met with Han at the Legislative Yuan later on Monday, per CNA. Vaga said Estonia continues to closely monitor the situation in Taiwan and observe its vibrant democratic development. He congratulated Taiwan on holding its presidential and parliamentary elections and congratulated Han on his electoral victory.

European countries are seeking closer relations with Taiwan, which also represents a new diplomatic direction for Estonia, Vaga said. He thanked Taiwan for the assistance it provided during the pandemic and the aid donated by the Taiwanese to Ukraine.