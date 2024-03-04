Germany: Woman barricades herself inside a clinic

An hours-long stand-off inside a hospital in Aachen in western Germany came to an end late Monday when police overpowered a 65-year-old woman who had barricaded herself in a room.

The woman was reportedly wheeled out of the facility on a stretcher, but police gave no information about her condition.

They said that no other people at the hospital were believed to have suffered injuries.

Smoke detected at hospital

Police dispatched special forces to the site after the woman entered the hospital on Monday afternoon. Later, smoke was detected in the area, according to local police.

The Bild newspaper reported that the woman had set off pyrotechnics inside the hospital. The police, the fire department, and hospital representatives all declined to comment on the report.

The site and the surrounding area were evacuated.

"A larger police operation is currently taking place in the vicinity of the Luisenhospital," local police had earlier posted on X. "There will be road closures and rail traffic restrictions. Avoid the area as much as possible."

It was not clear why the woman had barricaded herself inside a hospital room.

jsi/dj (dpa)