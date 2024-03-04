Southern Taiwan cleans up nearly 3,100 plastic bottles on beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pingtung County Environmental Protection Bureau (PTEPB) reported on Monday (March 4) that it has cleaned up nearly 3,100 PET bottles at Chufengbi Coast, CNA reported.

PTEPB Director-General Yen Hsing-yuan (顏幸苑) led a 20-person clean-up team on Friday and Saturday (March 1-2). Although the crew faced strong winds and difficult terrain, they succeeded in clearing the beach, reported UDN.

The PTEPB said it discovered a large amount of marine debris had accumulated due to ocean currents and topography. The coastline is sparsely populated, so it became a blind spot, it said.

The PTEPB said that marine debris is easily ingested by marine animals such as sea turtles, whales, and seabirds, causing them harm. In addition, plastic garbage is difficult to decompose naturally and can be broken down by waves into invisible plastic particles that can enter the food chain.

The Pingtung County government said it would continue beach clean-ups and urged the public to reduce its use of plastic containers. The Taiwanese government has responded to the waste issue by initiating clean-up programs, such as Salute to the Seas in 2022.