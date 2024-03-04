Ukraine updates: Kyiv claims Russian bridge explosion

Ukraine on Monday claimed responsability for a strike on a bridge in Russia's southwestern Samara region.

Ukrainian military intelligence said that the bridge had been used to transport "military cargo." Russia's railway operator said that rail traffic over the bridge was suspended after the blast.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the German ambassador for explanations of comments made by Bundeswehr officers in a leaked wiretap.

The officers spoke of arms deliveries to Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in the Crimean Peninsula.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine for Monday, March 4.

Russia summons German ambassador after Bundeswehr wiretap leak

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador following the leaking of confidential talks between Bundeswehr officers.

On Sunday, Berlin accused Moscow of trying to "destabilize" Germany by publishing the recording.

In the recording, German army officers discuss possible deliveries of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as well as a potential Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Bridge that links the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.

"The German ambassador arrived at the Russian foreign ministry, where he was summoned in connection with the publicized conversation of German officers about Crimea," Russian state-run agency RIA Novosti said.

Ukraine says it was behind blast on Russian bridge

A railway bridge in the southwestern Samara region in Russia has been damaged due to an explosive device, Ukrainian military intelligence and the Russian state-owned TASS news agency said on Monday.

Russian railway authorities said that traffic over the rail bridge had been suspended.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the bridge was being used to transport "military cargo."

"A railway bridge over the Chapaevka River in Russia's Samara region was blown up. On 4 March 2024, at around 6:00 am (0200 GMT), the bridge was damaged by blowing up its support structures," Ukraine's military intelligence said.

"Given the nature of the damage to the railway bridge, its use will not be possible for a long time," it added.

Russia was using the railway line to bring ammunition to the town of Chapayevsk, according to Kyiv.

sdi/ab (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)