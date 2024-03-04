Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market Demographic Discovery Unveiling the Importance of Market Segmentation

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market.

The Vietnam plasma fractionation market has demonstrated substantial growth, with its valuation increasing from $56.62 million in 2019 to an anticipated $79.03 million by 2027. This report provides an in-depth examination of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors contributing to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. It covers current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and emerging opportunities within the plasma fractionation industry in Vietnam.

Market Overview:

Plasma fractionation involves processing blood plasma to isolate and purify plasma proteins for therapeutic use. These proteins play crucial roles in treating various diseases and medical conditions, including immunodeficiencies, hemophilia, and other blood-related disorders. The demand for plasma-derived products in Vietnam is growing, driven by an increased awareness of plasma therapies, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and governmental support for blood donation and plasma collection.

Blood is made up of solid components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, and a liquid component called plasma. Plasma is a straw-colored fluid, comprising 90% water and 10% dissolved gases, proteins, nutrients, ions, and waste materials. It contains a wide variety of proteins that can be isolated on the basis of their solubility characteristics particular to each protein at specific conditions of ethanol concentration, pH, temperature, ionic strength, and protein concentration. This enables extraction of these proteins through sequential precipitation allowing the isolation of certain proteins by centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography.

Plasma fractionation is extensively used for manufacturing immunoglobulins and albumin along with several protein derivatives such as thrombin, protein C, factor IX, and factor VIII as key intermediates. These plasma derivatives have numerous applications in the fields of hematology, immune disorders, infectious diseases, shock, burns, restoring blood volume in trauma as well as rare chronic conditions. For instance, clotting factors in blood plasma are used for treating coagulation disorders such as disseminated intravascular coagulation or hemophilia. In critical care conditions, plasma is often prescribed to prevent and stop bleeding. Moreover, some of these derivatives are declared as essential medicines by WHO as there are no substitutes available in the market, thus creating various opportunities for the manufacturers.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The primary factors fueling the growth of the plasma fractionation market in Vietnam include the rising prevalence of blood disorders and immunodeficiency diseases, along with an increasing aging population vulnerable to such conditions. Additionally, advancements in plasma collection and processing technologies have enhanced the efficiency and yield of plasma products, contributing to market growth.

The Vietnamese government’s initiatives to improve healthcare access and the regulatory framework for blood transfusion and plasma donation create a conducive environment for market expansion. Moreover, the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and the growing focus on self-sufficiency in plasma products present significant opportunities for market development.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is a potentially large healthcare market wherein the presence of public sector is overpowering the private sector, comprising of more than 85% of the hospitals and commune health stations across the country. As per World Bank Group, Vietnam is considered as a middle-income country with a healthcare expenditure of 5.53% of its GDP. To succeed as a middle-income country, the Vietnamese government is currently focusing on building core public health capacities in workforce development, diseases surveillance, emergency management, laboratory systems, and others for prevention and control of diseases. In addition, based on the current demographic trends in Vietnam, it is projected to become an aged society by 2035.

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the plasma fractionation market in Vietnam faces several challenges. These include stringent regulatory requirements for product approval and quality control, which can impede market entry and expansion. Additionally, the limited awareness and misconceptions about plasma donation among the population may hinder the supply of raw plasma. Furthermore, the high cost of plasma fractionation processes and the resulting products can limit their accessibility to a broader patient population.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

u An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

u A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market is provided.

u An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Competitive Landscape:

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Baxter International Inc.

– Biotest AG

– Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

– Getz Healthcare

– Grifols SA

– Kedrion Biopharma

– Octapharma

– Novo Nordisk

– Sanova Healthcare

– Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Industry:

Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Products:

The growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation industry is fueled by the increasing demand for plasma-derived products for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Plasma-derived products such as immunoglobulins, albumin, and clotting factors are essential for treating various medical conditions, including immune deficiencies, hemophilia, and liver diseases. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and trauma-related injuries in Vietnam, there is a growing need for plasma-derived products to support patient care and improve clinical outcomes. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and healthcare infrastructure in Vietnam contribute to the expansion of plasma fractionation facilities and the availability of high-quality plasma-derived products, further driving growth in the industry.

Regulatory Framework and Quality Standards:

The growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation industry is influenced by the regulatory framework and quality standards governing the collection, processing, and distribution of blood plasma products. Regulatory agencies such as the Vietnam Ministry of Health establish guidelines and standards for blood collection, donor screening, plasma fractionation, and product quality control to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of plasma-derived products. Compliance with regulatory requirements, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and quality management systems, is essential for plasma fractionation facilities to obtain regulatory approvals and market authorization for their products. Additionally, adherence to international quality standards, such as ISO 13485 certification for medical device quality management systems and ISO 9001 certification for quality management systems, demonstrates a commitment to quality and regulatory compliance. As plasma fractionation facilities in Vietnam invest in regulatory affairs and quality assurance processes, they enhance their capabilities to meet regulatory requirements and market demand for high-quality blood plasma products, driving growth in the industry.

Economic and Healthcare Infrastructure:

The growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation industry is influenced by economic factors and the development of healthcare infrastructure in the country. Economic growth, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government investments in healthcare infrastructure contribute to the expansion of plasma fractionation facilities and the availability of blood plasma products in Vietnam. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations between public and private sector entities support the development of plasma fractionation facilities and the establishment of plasma donation centers in Vietnam. Additionally, international collaborations and technology transfer initiatives enhance the capabilities and capacity of plasma fractionation facilities in Vietnam, enabling them to produce a wider range of plasma-derived products and meet domestic and regional demand. As Vietnam continues to invest in healthcare infrastructure and develop its plasma fractionation industry, it creates growth opportunities for domestic and international stakeholders in the blood plasma products market.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the Vietnam plasma fractionation market by product (albumin, immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, and others), application (neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, and others), and end-user (hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutions). It provides a detailed analysis of each segment, offering insights into market size, growth trends, and future prospects.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Albumin

o Immunoglobulins

– Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

– Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

o Coagulation Factor VIII

o Coagulation Factor IX

– By Application

o Neurology

o Hematology

o Immunology

o Critical Care

o Others

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinical Research Laboratories

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue……

Some of the Key Aspects that the Report Analyses:

Which regions in Market are witnessing rise in investments in the supply chain networks?

Which regions have witnessed decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals in Industry?

Which countries in Market seem to have benefitted from recent import and export policies?

Which are some the key geographies that are likely to emerge as lucrative markets?

What are some the sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Market?

What are some of the demographic and economic environments that create new demand in developing economies?

Which regions in Market are expected to lose shares due to pricing pressures?

Which regions leading players are expected to expand their footprints in the near future in Industry?

How are changing government regulations shaping business strategies and practices?

Key Findings Market Reports:

Supply Chain Disruptions: Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures worldwide disrupted production and movement of goods, initially leading to reduced demand for this industry.

Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures worldwide disrupted production and movement of goods, initially leading to reduced demand for this industry. Shift in Demand: As consumer demand shifted, industry reports were increasingly used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, and groceries, while shipments of non-essential items declined.

As consumer demand shifted, industry reports were increasingly used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, and groceries, while shipments of non-essential items declined. Container Imbalances: Uneven trade flows and shipping disruptions caused imbalances in container availability, impacting pricing and availability across different regions.

Uneven trade flows and shipping disruptions caused imbalances in container availability, impacting pricing and availability across different regions. Rising Shipping Costs: Increased demand for essential goods and disruptions in trade led to rising freight rates, affecting overall shipping costs and logistics.

Increased demand for essential goods and disruptions in trade led to rising freight rates, affecting overall shipping costs and logistics. Maintenance Challenges: Travel restrictions and lockdowns hindered maintenance activities for industry, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns hindered maintenance activities for industry, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges. Supply Chain Resilience : Businesses recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience, leading to discussions and investments in robust container logistics and digital solutions.

: Businesses recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience, leading to discussions and investments in robust container logistics and digital solutions. Digital Adoption: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including e-commerce and digital platforms for container booking and tracking.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including e-commerce and digital platforms for container booking and tracking. Regulatory Impact: Governments implemented regulations and safety measures affecting shipping practices and container handling, impacting container operations.

Governments implemented regulations and safety measures affecting shipping practices and container handling, impacting container operations. Vaccine Transportation : Market played a vital role in transporting COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies, highlighting their importance in global health crises.

: Market played a vital role in transporting COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies, highlighting their importance in global health crises. Supply Chain Strategies: Businesses reevaluated supply chain strategies, prioritizing risk mitigation and exploring alternatives for resilience against future disruptions.

