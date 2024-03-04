Butterfly Needle Sets Market Sculpting Success Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Market Segmentation

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Butterfly Needle Sets Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Butterfly Needle Sets Market.

The global market for butterfly needle blood collection sets has shown remarkable growth, with its valuation rising from $166.60 million in 2019 to an anticipated $320.02 million by 2027. This report offers an in-depth examination of the market dynamics, emphasizing the factors contributing to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. It provides insights into current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and emerging opportunities within the butterfly needle blood collection set sector.

Market Overview:

Butterfly needle blood collection sets, known for their winged infusion sets, are widely used in phlebotomy procedures to collect blood samples and administer medications. These devices are preferred for their ease of use, minimal discomfort, and suitability for patients with difficult venous access, including pediatric and geriatric patients. The demand for butterfly needles is on the rise, driven by the increasing number of blood tests performed globally, advancements in phlebotomy equipment, and growing awareness of safe blood collection practices.

A butterfly needle is a device used to provide access to superficial vein for drawing blood or for an IV injection. These needles are much easier to use and is less painful due to winged tubing structure that allows greater flexibility. In addition, butterfly needles, also known as a winged infusion set or a scalp vein set, are commonly used for babies, young children, and elderly to draw blood or to administer medication. The needles are short and straight with plastic wings attached for phlebotomists to hold during insertion and ease operation. In addition, winged-infusion blood collection needles are ideal for individuals with small or fragile veins. Further, the common butterfly needles, which are frequently used ranges from gauges, with 21 and 23 gauge (G) and the smallest gauge i.e., 25-27G, are being used primarily for pediatric patients.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The primary factors fueling the growth of the butterfly needle blood collection set market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require blood testing for diagnosis and monitoring, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney disorders. Additionally, the increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and laboratories worldwide, coupled with technological advancements in blood collection techniques, contributes to market growth.

The market also benefits from the growing emphasis on minimally invasive procedures for blood collection, enhancing patient comfort and reducing the risk of vein damage or infections. Furthermore, initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare access and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies present significant growth opportunities for the butterfly needle blood collection set market.

Challenges:

Despite the optimistic growth outlook, the butterfly needle blood collection set market faces challenges, including concerns over needlestick injuries and the transmission of blood-borne pathogens, which necessitate strict adherence to safety protocols. Additionally, the cost pressure on healthcare providers and the preference for cost-effective alternatives in resource-limited settings may impact market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The market estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key segments from 2019 to 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the global butterfly needle blood collection set market, by application, helps in understanding various types of techniques of butterfly needles.

– This report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict growth of the butterfly needle blood collection set market.

– Porter’s Five Forces model provides an in-depth analysis of the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants, substitutes, and competition among the key market players.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by leading market players across various regions.

Competitive Landscape:

List of key players profiled in the report

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Nipro Corporation

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Terumo Corporation

– Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

– ISOMed

– BioMatrix S.r.l

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Butterfly Needle Sets Industry:

Demand for Minimally Invasive Blood Collection:

The growth of the butterfly needle sets industry is significantly influenced by the increasing demand for minimally invasive blood collection methods. Butterfly needle sets, also known as winged infusion sets, are widely used in healthcare settings for venipuncture procedures, particularly in pediatric, geriatric, and difficult-to-access patient populations. These needle sets feature a small-gauge needle attached to flexible tubing and butterfly-shaped wings for secure handling and stabilization during blood collection. The design of butterfly needle sets minimizes patient discomfort, tissue trauma, and the risk of needlestick injuries compared to traditional venipuncture needles, making them preferred for patients with fragile veins or needle phobia. Moreover, healthcare providers value butterfly needle sets for their ease of use, precise needle placement, and ability to facilitate blood sample collection for diagnostic testing and therapeutic interventions. As healthcare organizations prioritize patient comfort, safety, and satisfaction, the demand for butterfly needle sets continues to grow, driving growth in the industry.

Technological Innovations and Product Enhancements:

The growth of the butterfly needle sets industry is driven by technological innovations and product enhancements aimed at improving safety, performance, and user experience. Manufacturers invest in research and development to innovate new needle designs, materials, and safety features to address evolving clinical needs and regulatory requirements. For example, advancements in needle manufacturing technologies enable the production of ultra-thin, beveled needles with sharp tips for smooth insertion and minimal tissue trauma. Additionally, the integration of safety mechanisms such as needle shields, retractable needles, and blood collection tube holders enhances needle safety and prevents accidental needlestick injuries during use and disposal. Moreover, innovations in needle tubing materials, such as flexible polyurethane and silicone, improve flexibility, kink resistance, and blood flow rates, enhancing the performance of butterfly needle sets in blood collection procedures. As manufacturers introduce technologically advanced and user-friendly butterfly needle sets with enhanced safety features, healthcare providers adopt these products to optimize patient care and clinical workflows, driving growth in the industry.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards:

The growth of the butterfly needle sets industry is influenced by regulatory compliance and quality standards governing medical devices and blood collection products. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) establish guidelines and standards for the design, manufacturing, and quality control of butterfly needle sets to ensure patient safety and product efficacy. Manufacturers must comply with regulatory requirements, including pre-market approvals, product registrations, and quality management systems, to obtain regulatory clearance or approval for their butterfly needle sets. Additionally, adherence to international quality standards, such as ISO 13485 certification for medical device quality management systems, demonstrates a commitment to quality and regulatory compliance. As manufacturers invest in regulatory affairs and quality assurance processes to meet regulatory requirements and ensure product safety and performance, they drive growth and competitiveness in the butterfly needle sets industry.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the global butterfly needle blood collection set market by type (safety and standard), application (blood collection and IV rehydration), end-user (hospitals and clinics, blood donation centers, and others), and geography. It offers a comprehensive analysis of each segment, providing insights into market size, growth trends, and future projections.

Key Market Segments

– By application

o Blood transfusion

o Venipuncture

o IV rehydration

o Delivery of medications

– By end user

o Hospitals

o Blood banks

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Venezuela

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

