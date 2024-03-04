Enteral Feeding Devices Market Targeting Triumphs How to Identify and Reach Your Audience through Segmentation

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Enteral Feeding Devices Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market has demonstrated significant growth, valued at $2,828.52 million in 2019. It is projected to expand to $4,426.54 million by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are influencing this expansion, alongside an examination of the competitive landscape and future outlook.

Market Overview:

Enteral feeding devices are essential for delivering nutrition directly into the stomach or intestine of patients who are unable to eat normally due to various medical conditions. This market is driven by the growing aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the technological advancements in feeding devices. The report provides a detailed overview of the different types of enteral feeding devices, including feeding pumps, feeding tubes, giving sets, and others, and their applications in hospitals, home care settings, and others.

Enteral nutrition is a way of medically delivering nutritionally complete feed that contains protein, fat, carbohydrates, minerals, and water. This therapy involves the passage of nutrition directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide medications and nutrition in patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. These devices are placed into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or through percutaneous route. Enteral nutrition can be administered via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Generally, enteral feeding devices are used in operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and in severely ill patients even at home.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The major factors propelling the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market include the increase in the geriatric population susceptible to chronic conditions, such as neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, and others, requiring enteral nutrition. Additionally, advancements in product design and technology that improve the safety and efficacy of feeding devices contribute significantly to market growth.

The rising preference for home healthcare, coupled with the development of user-friendly and portable enteral feeding devices, presents lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the enteral feeding devices market. Moreover, the growing awareness of enteral nutrition’s benefits over parenteral nutrition offers potential for market growth.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders are the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral feeding devices market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include rise in adoption of enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes leading to accidental disabilities and deaths impede the market growth. Conversely, development of new products with technological advancement and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges such as the risk of complications associated with enteral feeding, including infections, tube displacement, and gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, the lack of awareness and training among healthcare professionals in emerging regions could hinder market growth. Regulatory hurdles and the high cost of advanced enteral feeding devices also pose significant challenges to market expansion.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enteral feeding devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section of the report profiles key players in the market, their market shares, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives. Companies such as Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Abbott Laboratories are leading the market with their innovative products and global reach. The report also highlights mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches as strategic approaches adopted by these companies to strengthen their market positions.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Danone

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Cardinal Health Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Moog Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Owens & Minor, Inc.

– Nestle S.A.

List of the other key players (not included in the report) includes Applied Medical Technology, Amsino International, Inc., CAIR LGL, and CONMED Corporation.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Enteral Feeding Devices Industry:

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:

Technological advancements and product innovation drive growth and differentiation within the enteral feeding devices industry. Continuous research and development efforts focus on improving the design, functionality, and performance of enteral feeding devices to meet evolving patient needs and clinical requirements. Advances in materials science, engineering, and medical device technology enable the development of innovative enteral feeding devices with enhanced safety, usability, and patient comfort. For example, advancements in tube design, such as anti-clogging features, tube-securement mechanisms, and adjustable flow control, improve the reliability and ease of use of enteral feeding tubes. Moreover, innovations in feeding pump technologies, such as smart infusion systems with dose-tracking capabilities and wireless connectivity, enable precise and automated delivery of enteral nutrition. Technological advancements drive the adoption of enteral feeding devices in clinical settings, supporting industry growth and market expansion.

Demographic Trends and Healthcare Demand:

Demographic trends and healthcare demand are significant factors influencing the growth of the enteral feeding devices industry. The aging population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders, drives the demand for enteral nutrition support among patients unable to consume adequate oral nutrition. Additionally, demographic shifts such as rising obesity rates, changes in dietary habits, and lifestyle-related diseases contribute to the growing need for enteral feeding solutions in both acute care and home care settings. Moreover, advancements in medical care and rehabilitation therapies enable the management of complex medical conditions that require long-term enteral feeding support. Understanding demographic trends and healthcare demand dynamics is essential for enteral feeding device manufacturers to develop tailored products and solutions that meet the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers, driving industry growth and market penetration.

Regulatory Considerations and Quality Standards:

Regulatory considerations and compliance with quality standards are crucial factors influencing the growth of the enteral feeding devices industry, particularly in ensuring patient safety and product quality. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) impose regulations and guidelines for the design, manufacturing, and marketing of enteral feeding devices. Compliance with regulatory standards, such as ISO 13485 (Quality Management Systems for Medical Devices) and FDA 510(k) clearance, is essential for manufacturers to ensure the safety, efficacy, and performance of enteral feeding devices. Moreover, adherence to international quality standards for materials, sterilization, and product testing ensures the reliability and integrity of enteral feeding devices throughout their lifecycle. Additionally, manufacturers invest in quality assurance systems, post-market surveillance, and continuous improvement processes to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements and meet customer expectations for product safety and reliability. Regulatory considerations shape product development, market access, and growth strategies within the enteral feeding devices industry.

Market Segmentation:

This report segments the global enteral feeding devices market by product type (feeding pumps, feeding tubes, giving sets, enteral syringes, and others), age group (adults, pediatrics), application (oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and others), and end-user (hospitals, home care, and others). It provides detailed insights into each segment’s market size, trends, and growth prospects.

Key Market Segments

By Product

– Enteral Feeding Pumps

– Enteral Feeding Tubes

o Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

? Gastrostomy Feeding Tube

– Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Feeding Tubes

– Balloon Gastrostomy Tube

– Low-Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)

? Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tubes

? Percutaneous Radiological Gastrostomy and Jejunostomy Tubes

o Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

? Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

? Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

? Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

o Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

– Enteral Syringes

– Giving set

– Consumables

By Age Group

– Adults

– Pediatrics

By Application

– Gastrointestinal Diseases

– Cancer

o Head & Neck Cancers

o Gastrointestinal Cancers

o Liver Cancer

o Pancreatic Cancer

o Esophageal Cancer

o Others

– Malnutrition

– Neurological Disorders

– Other Applications

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

– Home Care

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

