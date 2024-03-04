Peripheral Artery Disease Market Mosaics Piecing Together the Importance of Market Segmentation

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Peripheral Artery Disease Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Peripheral Artery Disease Market.

The global market for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) treatments has been witnessing significant growth, with the market size valued at $3,524.77 million in 2019. It is projected to escalate to $5,715.12 million by 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This report offers an extensive analysis of the market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, emerging trends, and opportunities that are influencing the expansion of the PAD market worldwide.

Market Overview:

Peripheral artery disease is a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs. PAD primarily affects the legs, but it can also damage arteries in the head, arms, kidneys, and stomach. The increasing prevalence of PAD is attributed to aging populations, rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and smoking. This comprehensive report delves into the current state of the PAD market, examining the advancements in treatment options, diagnostic technologies, and the impact of lifestyle factors on disease prevalence.

PAD usually affects arteries in the legs, but it can also affect arteries that carry blood from heart to head, arms, kidneys, and stomach.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The primary factors driving the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market include the aging global population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle-related diseases that contribute to PAD. Advances in medical treatments, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, drug-eluting stents, and novel pharmaceuticals, are significantly improving patient outcomes and fueling market growth.

Emerging markets present lucrative opportunities for the PAD market due to increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about PAD. Moreover, the introduction of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic devices, coupled with a surge in research and development activities, is expected to propel market growth further.

Factors such as rapid growth in geriatric population and subsequent increase in prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, along with increase in product approvals drive growth of the peripheral artery disease market. However, product recalls and hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in incidences of population suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, which poses a high-risk factor for peripheral artery disease drives the market growth. In addition, favorable reimbursement scenario for peripheral artery disease treatment and introduction of advanced treatment products such as drug-eluting stents boost the market growth. However, issue of restenosis (reoccurrence of peripheral artery disease even after treatment) impedes the market growth.

Challenges:

Despite the growth prospects, the PAD market faces several challenges, including underdiagnosis of the disease due to the lack of specific symptoms in the early stages. There is also a significant gap in awareness about PAD among patients and healthcare providers in developing regions. High treatment costs and the risk of complications associated with invasive procedures are additional factors that could hinder market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The key companies operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, AngioDynamics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Peripheral Artery Disease Industry:

Aging Population and Prevalence of Risk Factors:

The growth of the peripheral artery disease (PAD) industry is influenced by demographic trends, particularly the aging population and the prevalence of risk factors associated with PAD. PAD primarily affects older adults, and as the global population continues to age, the incidence and prevalence of PAD are expected to increase. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity contribute to the development and progression of PAD. As these risk factors become more prevalent due to changes in lifestyle and increasing urbanization, there is a greater demand for diagnostic and treatment options for PAD, driving growth in the PAD industry.

Technological Advancements in Diagnosis and Treatment:

Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging and treatment modalities have significantly impacted the growth of the PAD industry. Advances in imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography angiography (CTA), and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) enable more accurate and non-invasive diagnosis of PAD, leading to earlier detection and intervention. Moreover, innovations in endovascular therapies, including minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty, stenting, and atherectomy, have revolutionized the treatment of PAD. These technological advancements offer less invasive alternatives to traditional surgical interventions, resulting in shorter recovery times and improved patient outcomes. As healthcare providers adopt these advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities, the demand for PAD-related services and products continues to grow, driving the expansion of the PAD industry.

Healthcare Policy and Reimbursement Landscape:

Healthcare policy and reimbursement frameworks significantly impact the growth of the PAD industry. Reimbursement policies set by government payers and private insurance companies influence healthcare providers’ decisions regarding the adoption of PAD-related technologies and treatments. For example, favorable reimbursement rates for endovascular procedures may incentivize healthcare providers to invest in the necessary equipment and training to offer these services to patients with PAD. Additionally, changes in healthcare policies, such as the expansion of insurance coverage for preventive services or the implementation of value-based care models, may impact the delivery and reimbursement of PAD-related services. As policymakers and payers prioritize initiatives to improve cardiovascular health and reduce healthcare costs associated with PAD, the PAD industry may experience changes in demand and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

This report segments the global peripheral artery disease market by type (devices, medications, and others), application (treatment and diagnosis), and end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers). Each segment is analyzed in detail, providing insights into their current market size, growth trends, and future prospects.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

– Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons

o Old/Normal Balloons

o Cutting and Scoring Balloons

o Drug-Coated Balloons

– Peripheral Stents

o Self-expandable

o Balloon-expandable

o Covered

o Drug-eluting Stents

– Peripheral Catheters

o Angiography Catheters

o Guiding Catheters

– Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

o Permanent Filters

o Retrievable Filters

– Plaque Modification Devices

o Thrombectomy Devices

? Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

? Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

? Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

o Atherectomy Devices

– Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

o Embolic Protection Devices

o Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

– Peripheral Accessories

o Vascular Closure Devices

o Introducer Sheaths

o Guidewires

o Balloon Inflation Devices

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue……

Some of the Key Aspects that the Report Analyses:

Which regions in Market are witnessing rise in investments in the supply chain networks?

Which regions have witnessed decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals in Industry?

Which countries in Market seem to have benefitted from recent import and export policies?

Which are some the key geographies that are likely to emerge as lucrative markets?

What are some the sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Market?

What are some of the demographic and economic environments that create new demand in developing economies?

Which regions in Market are expected to lose shares due to pricing pressures?

Which regions leading players are expected to expand their footprints in the near future in Industry?

How are changing government regulations shaping business strategies and practices?

Key Findings Market Reports:

Supply Chain Disruptions: Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures worldwide disrupted production and movement of goods, initially leading to reduced demand for this industry.

Lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures worldwide disrupted production and movement of goods, initially leading to reduced demand for this industry. Shift in Demand: As consumer demand shifted, industry reports were increasingly used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, and groceries, while shipments of non-essential items declined.

As consumer demand shifted, industry reports were increasingly used to transport essential goods such as medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, and groceries, while shipments of non-essential items declined. Container Imbalances: Uneven trade flows and shipping disruptions caused imbalances in container availability, impacting pricing and availability across different regions.

Uneven trade flows and shipping disruptions caused imbalances in container availability, impacting pricing and availability across different regions. Rising Shipping Costs: Increased demand for essential goods and disruptions in trade led to rising freight rates, affecting overall shipping costs and logistics.

Increased demand for essential goods and disruptions in trade led to rising freight rates, affecting overall shipping costs and logistics. Maintenance Challenges: Travel restrictions and lockdowns hindered maintenance activities for industry, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns hindered maintenance activities for industry, potentially leading to longer-term maintenance challenges. Supply Chain Resilience : Businesses recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience, leading to discussions and investments in robust container logistics and digital solutions.

: Businesses recognized the need for greater supply chain resilience, leading to discussions and investments in robust container logistics and digital solutions. Digital Adoption: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including e-commerce and digital platforms for container booking and tracking.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions in logistics and supply chain management, including e-commerce and digital platforms for container booking and tracking. Regulatory Impact: Governments implemented regulations and safety measures affecting shipping practices and container handling, impacting container operations.

Governments implemented regulations and safety measures affecting shipping practices and container handling, impacting container operations. Vaccine Transportation : Market played a vital role in transporting COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies, highlighting their importance in global health crises.

: Market played a vital role in transporting COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies, highlighting their importance in global health crises. Supply Chain Strategies: Businesses reevaluated supply chain strategies, prioritizing risk mitigation and exploring alternatives for resilience against future disruptions.

