Surrogacy Market Bridging Gaps Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience through Segmentation

The Global Surrogacy Market has shown notable growth, with revenues increasing from $112.80 million in 2015 to a projected $201.40 million by 2025. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors contributing to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. It offers an in-depth analysis of current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and the emerging opportunities within the surrogacy industry.

The Global Surrogacy Market has shown notable growth, with revenues increasing from $112.80 million in 2015 to a projected $201.40 million by 2025. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors contributing to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. It offers an in-depth analysis of current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and the emerging opportunities within the surrogacy industry.

Market Overview:

Surrogacy is an arrangement, often supported by a legal agreement, whereby a woman (the surrogate mother) agrees to bear a child for another person or couple, who will become the child’s parent(s) after birth. The global surrogacy market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including increased infertility rates, the rising prevalence of miscarriages, and the growing acceptance of surrogacy as a viable option for achieving parenthood among the LGBTQ+ community and heterosexual couples alike.

Surrogacy is a method of assisted reproduction in which the intended parents work with a surrogate who carries the baby until birth. There are two types of assisted reproductive procedures that are used for surrogacy, namely, traditional and gestational. Traditional technology involves utilization of surrogate;s eggs, making her biological mother of the baby. While in gestational, the surrogate does not have any type of biological link with the baby. In case of altruistic surrogacy, a surrogate does not receive any monetary compensation as majority of these agreements involve close relatives of the intended parents. The industry comprises both altruistic as well as commercial practice. In addition, commercial practice is restricted in majority of countries across the world.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The primary drivers propelling the growth of the global surrogacy market include advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART), the increasing incidence of infertility worldwide, and the gradual legalization and regulation of surrogacy in several countries. The market is further buoyed by the rising demand among single individuals and same-sex couples to start families through surrogacy.

Emerging markets present significant opportunities for the surrogacy industry, as economic development, increased healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about surrogacy options drive market expansion. Additionally, technological advancements in fertility treatments and a growing number of fertility clinics worldwide offering surrogacy services contribute to market growth.

Challenges:

Despite the optimistic growth prospects, the surrogacy market faces several challenges, including legal and ethical issues, which vary significantly from country to country. The lack of uniform international laws governing surrogacy can complicate arrangements, especially in cross-border scenarios. Furthermore, high costs associated with surrogacy processes and concerns regarding the exploitation of surrogate mothers are notable issues that could hamper market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global surrogacy market include New Hope Fertility Center, IVI RMA Global, Clinic Scanfert, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, NOVA IVI Fertility, Houston Fertility Center, Ovation Fertility, Extraordinary Conceptions, Care Fertility Group, Growing Generations LLC.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Surrogacy Industry:

Legal and Regulatory Environment:

The growth of the surrogacy industry is significantly influenced by the legal and regulatory environment governing surrogacy arrangements in different countries and jurisdictions. Surrogacy laws vary widely across regions, with some countries having comprehensive legislation that regulates all aspects of surrogacy, while others have limited or no legal framework in place. The absence of clear and enforceable laws can create uncertainties and legal challenges for intended parents, surrogates, and fertility clinics involved in surrogacy arrangements. Moreover, differing laws and regulations regarding surrogacy, including eligibility criteria, compensation for surrogates, and parental rights, impact the accessibility and affordability of surrogacy services in different regions. As countries continue to develop and revise their surrogacy laws, the regulatory landscape plays a crucial role in shaping the growth and operation of the surrogacy industry.

Socio-cultural Acceptance and Stigma:

Socio-cultural attitudes towards surrogacy affect the growth of the surrogacy industry, influencing the demand for surrogacy services and the availability of surrogates. Surrogacy remains a controversial and stigmatized practice in many societies, with varying degrees of acceptance and support. Cultural and religious beliefs, ethical considerations, and perceptions of reproductive rights and family formation influence public opinion and policymakers’ stance on surrogacy. Societies with more liberal attitudes towards reproductive technologies and family diversity may have a higher demand for surrogacy services and a more supportive legal and social environment for intended parents and surrogates. Conversely, in cultures where surrogacy is viewed with skepticism or condemnation, the growth of the surrogacy industry may be hindered by social stigma and legal restrictions. As public awareness and acceptance of surrogacy evolve, socio-cultural factors continue to shape the dynamics of the surrogacy industry.

Medical and Technological Advancements:

Medical and technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) contribute to the growth and development of the surrogacy industry. Innovations in in vitro fertilization (IVF), embryo transfer techniques, and genetic screening technologies have expanded the options and success rates of surrogacy arrangements. For example, the use of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) enables intended parents to select embryos with desired genetic traits, reducing the risk of genetic disorders and improving the likelihood of successful pregnancies. Additionally, advancements in embryo cryopreservation techniques allow for the storage and transfer of embryos across different cycles, increasing the flexibility and efficiency of surrogacy treatments. As the field of ART continues to evolve and improve, the surrogacy industry benefits from enhanced success rates, reduced risks, and increased accessibility of surrogacy services, driving growth and demand for surrogacy arrangements.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the global surrogacy market by type (gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy), technology (in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), artificial insemination, and others), and service provider (surrogacy agencies, fertility clinics, and others). Each segment provides insights into market size, growth trends, and future projections.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

– Gestational surrogacy

– Traditional surrogacy

By Technology

– IVF with ICSI

– IUI

– IVF without ICSI

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue……

Some of the Key Aspects that the Report Analyses:

Which regions in Market are witnessing rise in investments in the supply chain networks?

Which regions have witnessed decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals in Industry?

Which countries in Market seem to have benefitted from recent import and export policies?

Which are some the key geographies that are likely to emerge as lucrative markets?

What are some the sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Market?

What are some of the demographic and economic environments that create new demand in developing economies?

Which regions in Market are expected to lose shares due to pricing pressures?

Which regions leading players are expected to expand their footprints in the near future in Industry?

How are changing government regulations shaping business strategies and practices?

