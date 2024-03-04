Taiwan weather bureau teams up with national library to promote sustainability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the National Library of Public Information (NLPI) on Monday (March 4) to work together to disseminate sustainability information, per a press release.

The cooperation comes as Taiwan continues efforts to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), CNA reported. CWA Administrator Cheng Chia-ping (程家平) said, “For the CWA, the most important task is to provide scientific data for various applications to address environmental impact and further adapt and strengthen our resilience."

“Agricultural climate information can help maintain food security, and weather forecast services can be used as a reference for water resources management,” Cheng said. “Through cooperation with the NLPI, data can be organized using digital knowledge management techniques to expand the integration of topics in a user-friendly and systematic manner."

NLPI Director Ma Hsiang-ping (馬湘萍) said they can integrate and promote their resources, and the agencies plan to organize a forum in June.

The United Nations created 17 SGDs in 2015. Although Taiwan is not recognized by the U.N., it aligns itself with its goals, said AmCham Taiwan.