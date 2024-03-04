Elderly woman dies in Taipei's Yangmingshan hot spring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly woman in her 70s lost consciousness and died at a hot spring in Taipei’s Yangmingshan on Sunday (March 3).

She was accompanied to the hot spring by a friend, but after not appearing from her private bath for a while, her friend called for police and an ambulance. The elderly woman was later declared dead, per CNA.

National Taiwan University Hospital Department of Internal Medicine Chair Wang Tzung-dao (王宗道) said a potential cause of death may have been dilation of blood vessels while bathing, leading to a drop in blood pressure or a condition called hypotension. This can cause a lightheaded or dizzy feeling when one suddenly stands up.

If people encounter this feeling when emerging from a hot spring, they can easily fall over and drown. Furthermore, they can hit their head, causing sudden death.

Wang said he believes the majority of sudden deaths at hot springs are caused by drowning. This goes against the publicly perceived notion that deaths at hot springs or spas are due to cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, per UDN.

To protect against a sudden drop in blood pressure while enjoying a hot spring, Wang offered five suggestions:

Do not soak in hot springs after eating a big meal. After a large meal, blood concentrates in the intestines and stomach and does not flow easily to other body parts, allowing for hypotension. Drink a glass of ice water before bathing to avoid rapid expansion of blood vessels. When soaking in hot springs, the water surface should be about chest level, preferably with the head, shoulders, and heart exposed. Soak for only 10 to 15 minutes. Slowly emerge from the hot spring, holding onto the handrail or pool edge. If you feel dizzy or discomfort, lie down to let blood return to the head.

Wang said that elders should avoid bathing alone in a private hot spring. Communal hot springs or bathing with a partner can make immediate medical assistance possible.