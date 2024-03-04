Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces Helio G91 chipset for 4G phones

Helio G91 made using TSMC’s 12 nm process technology

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/04 16:32
(MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek unveiled the Helio G91 chipset for entry-level 4G smartphones on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The G91 comes with similar hardware as the Helio G88 and G85, but with an upgraded ISP, according to GSMArena. The G91 has an octa-core CPU with two Cortex A75 cores clocked at 2 GHz and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, according to MediaTek.

It is equipped with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clocked at 1 GHz. The chip is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) 12 nm process.

The Helio G91 also supports cameras up to 108 MP with in-sensor zoom. It also supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 1,800 MHz, in addition to eMMC 5.1 storage.

MediaTek did not disclose when the first phones powered by the G91 would hit the market.
MediaTek
MediaTek Helio G91

