North America Liquid Packaging Market Consumer Voyages Navigating Techniques for Deep Understanding through Observation

The North American Liquid Packaging market has shown remarkable growth in recent years, with a valuation of $93.1 billion in 2019. This market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $137.1 billion by 2027. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, including the driving forces behind the expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Market Overview:

Liquid packaging plays a pivotal role in the packaging industry, catering to sectors such as beverages, pharmaceuticals, household chemicals, and personal care products. The North American market is witnessing significant evolution with innovations in sustainable packaging solutions and advancements in packaging technologies. This report delves into the market trends, opportunities, challenges, and the competitive landscape that shape the industry.

Rigid packaging is an old concept that includes various types of bottles and containers. Rigid liquid packaging is the most-widely used packaging type of liquid packaging. It includes cartons, paperboard, glass, cans, plastics, and PET bottles. They are widely used to pack liquid products such as water, carbonated drinks, alcohol, beverages, dairy products, and others. Flexible packaging includes packaging films, various types of cartons, stand-up pouches, bag-in-box, and sachets.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The primary factors propelling the growth of the liquid packaging market in North America include the increasing demand for convenient, innovative, and sustainable packaging solutions. Consumer preferences are shifting towards eco-friendly packaging materials, prompting companies to invest in research and development of biodegradable and recyclable packaging options. Additionally, the burgeoning beverage industry, particularly the demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, is significantly contributing to market expansion.

Technological advancements such as smart packaging, which enhances the shelf life of products and provides real-time information on product quality, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical sector’s need for reliable and sterile liquid packaging solutions amid the growing health awareness and chronic disease prevalence is anticipated to bolster market growth.

However, government policies regarding disposal and recyclability of plastics is a major threat to the NA liquid packaging market. Moreover, stringent government quality standards for the use of plastics in the food & beverage industry are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the North American liquid packaging market faces challenges such as stringent regulations regarding packaging materials and disposal. The increasing concern over plastic pollution is leading to tighter controls and standards, which could impede market growth. Moreover, the volatility in raw material prices and the intense competition among market players pose significant challenges.

– Impact of COVID-19 on the North America liquid packaging market

o North America has been one of the worst affected regions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

o Due to lockdown measures and travel restrictions in North American countries, the tourism and the hotel industry declined, thereby, hampering the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, impacted the liquid packaging market.

o On the contrary, an increase in local demand for food & beverages will continue to drive the liquid packaging market. There has been a significant increase in the sales of sauces, dressings, and food condiments segments.

o In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 causing virus, the demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has sky rocketed post March 2019. In fact, according to the press released by Berry Global, the need for hand sanitizers has quadrupled and witnessed an increase in the overall growth of 16x from December 2019 to March 2020. This has increased the demand for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches. In addition, it also increased the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage such as Sodium Hypochlorite, which is a main disinfectant.

o Hence, the liquid packaging market got impacted in both positive as well as negative way.

Competitive Landscape:

Major liquid packaging players operating in North America are Amcor Limited, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A., MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Laval.

Market Segmentation:

This report segments the North American liquid packaging market by packaging type (flexible and rigid), material type (plastic, glass, metal, and others), and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others). Each segment is analyzed in detail, providing insights into their current market size, growth trends, and future prospects.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Resin

– Polyethylene

– Polypropylene

– Polyethylene Terephthalate

– Others

– By Packaging Type

– Flexible

– Rigid

– By Technology

– Aseptic Liquid Packaging

– Blow Molding

– Form Fill Seal

– By End User

– Food & Beverage

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceutical

– Household Care

– Industrial

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

