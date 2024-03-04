Kenanga Investors Triumphs With Eight Wins at the 2024 Best Of The Best Awards

Wins Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impacting Fund Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Most Improved Fund House & Malaysia Best Investor Education.

Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kenanga Investors Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("Kenanga Investors") has received eight awards at the 2024 Best of the Best Awards held by the Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management ("Awards"). Kenanga Investors was recognised for its exceptional performance in several categories, solidifying its position as a leading fund house in Malaysia and the ASEAN region.Kenanga Investors received the following awards;In addition to the above, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis was awarded, marking this the fifth year that he has received this prestigious award. Simultaneously, Chief Investment Officer, Lee Sook Yee was awarded her seventhtitle.The investment landscape has been dominated by a host of macro issues, yet the firm's focus has remained steadfast on identifying growth opportunities. "The global markets, especially in the United States, have been widely acknowledged as the performing markets of the year. Despite this, our global and ASEAN funds showcased remarkable resilience and performed well even amid adverse market conditions. This success is largely due to our strategic focus on regions and sectors that demonstrate robustness and are poised to benefit from cyclical trends", says Datuk Wira De Alwis. The firm's investment excellence is demonstrated in its 6consecutive Best Equity Manager and 5consecutive Best House for Alternatives awards.Kenanga Investors' leadership in sustainability and impact investing is demonstrated through its commitment to generating positive social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns for its clients. "Today, our role and engagements with investee companies has evolved beyond raising awareness, to fostering in-depth, two-way conversations focusing on enhancing existing practices and developing structured strategies. As such, we are honoured to receive not one, but two awards recognising our efforts within this space, including Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN", Datuk Wira De Alwis explains.Continuing its trajectory of innovation, Kenanga Investors recently broadened its product portfolio with the introduction of the Kenanga Islamic Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Total Return Fund. This new fund diversifies into the global Asia Pacific region in order to capture growth opportunities and to cater to a wider range of investor preferences, particularly those seeking Shariah-compliant investment options. This, combined with the expansion of its distribution networks, growth of its client segments and improved operational efficiency has contributed to its second Most Improved Fund House title.In 2024, the firm expects to bring to market new solutions; from strategies that incorporate AI to regional private credit opportunities, as well as broader private market solutions and sustainability-linked investments.Theaward recognises a firm's success in deploying impact investing strategies in either public or private markets to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside sustainable financial returns.Therecognises a firm's efforts in making a difference in deploying its impact investing strategy in either public or private markets, the research and investment process, and assets under management.Theaward is in recognition of the success of the fund house's equity products within Malaysia's domestic market given the challenging trading conditions and its abilities in capturing potential growth opportunities.Theaward is in recognition of the CEO's overall achievements, performance of funds, increase of assets under management and their demonstration of leadership in the market.Theaward is based on the CIO's achievements at the country level and the strategies employed to capture growth whilst navigating risks associated with the pandemic.Theaward recognises the firm's achievements in growing the alternatives market, its performance record, and its growth in client base.Theaward recognises a manager's strong financial performance by growth in revenues and profits in the past two years.Therecognises the fund house's role in raising awareness about financial planning in order to enhance retirement savings, initiatives taken, and channels deployed, use of technology as well as the significance of these efforts at the country level.Asia Asset Management is the world's longest-running publication focused on Asia's institutional asset management and pension fund industry. Its Best of The Best Awards recognises the finest performers in Asia from financial services companies and institutional investors to service providers whose influence and excellence expands beyond borders.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my Hashtag: #Kenanga

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, and alternative investments for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2024 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Most Improved Fund House and Malaysia Best Investor Education.



