Taiwan and India are not China's puppets: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday (March 2) said that neither India nor Taiwan are China's "puppets" after the Chinese Embassy in India slammed Wu's interview on Indian TV.

In an interview with India's NewsX on Thursday (Feb. 29), Wu called on democracies to work together in the face of authoritarian regimes, and that he looks forward to greater cooperation with India. He said that the international community is becoming increasingly aware of the impact of a possible war in the Taiwan Strait, and added that support for cross-strait peace expressed by the G-7, EU, and India is greatly appreciated by Taiwan.

On Saturday (March 2), Wang Xiaojian (王小劍) a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, issued a statement claiming that Wu had advocated Taiwan's independence and disseminated "false information." Wang alleged that Wu had "violated the 'one-China' principle" and said that Taiwan is a "province of China."

Wang demanded India honor its commitments to the "one-China" principle and said that India was the first country to recognize "one China." The statement urged NewsX to "take a correct stance on issues of core interests concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the 'one-China principle,' not to provide a platform for 'Taiwan independence' forces, and avoid sending wrong messages that are totally against basic common sense to mislead the public."

Wu responded to the embassy's statement by writing on X on Saturday that neither India nor Taiwan are part of China, and "we're not its puppets."

Wu said that India and Taiwan are both democracies with "free and vibrant presses that can't be dedicated to." He closed by arguing that China should instead concern itself with "its own econ slump, and not bullying its neighbors."