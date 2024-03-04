Beef noodle selection at Taipei's five-star hotels, high-end restaurants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This guide explores the beloved Taiwanese dishes at Taipei's five-star hotels and high-end restaurants.

Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel



Their signature beef noodle soup is a classic for a reason. They use American beef ribs, tendons, and brisket, slowly braised and boiled for 12 hours in a rich broth made from the founder's secret family recipe.

Complementing the slightly spicy broth are made-to-order noodles with a springy, smooth texture. Each bowl is garnished with cucumber, special pickled vegetables, and an egg.

Price: NT$680 (US$22)

Mandarin Oriental Taipei



Chef Lin Yu-te (林禹德) starts with chicken claws, bones, beef bones, and aromatics like onions and garlic, and lets them simmer for eight hours. Then he adds a unique blend of over 10 herbs, including star anise, cinnamon, and bay leaves for further depth.

Finally, chili bean paste, sweet noodle sauce, and spices are simmered for an additional six hours, creating a rich and flavorful base. For the meat, the chef uses prime beef short ribs from the U.S. and locally sourced Taiwanese beef tendons.

Guests can also enjoy a smaller portion of this signature dish at the M.O. Bar for NT$480, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Price: NT$680 (Full Portion), NT$480 (M.O. Bar)

Regent Taipei



The Azie restaurant on the ground floor was once awarded "Best Beef Noodles in Taipei" by CNN for their Champion Beef Noodles. This award-winning dish features stewed beef and nest fern and wild mushrooms.

A key secret to their delicious soup lies in removing the beef bone marrow before boiling it to avoid any unwanted gaminess. Additionally, the stewed beef tendon heart is boiled again in the original stock after stewing to ensure maximum flavor.

Price: NT$480

For those seeking an even bolder flavor, try the Braised Beef Noodles featuring braised U.S. beef brisket. This award-winning dish from the 2012 Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival comes in a frozen gift box.

Price: NT$520

Taipei Marriott Hotel



Their beef noodle soup features melt-in-your-mouth American Prime boneless beef short ribs and Australian beef tendon. This broth is a result of a 48-hour simmer combining beef bones, minced beef, and hen, along with aromatics like green onion, ginger, and garlic.

Before serving, the smoky aroma of the beef short ribs adds another layer of complexity. Additionally, the Lobby Lounge Restaurant at the hotel boasts a spacious nine-meter-high interior that completes a fine dining experience.

Price: NT$680

Ce La Vie Taipei



Perched on the 48th floor of Breeze Nan Shan and next to Taipei 101, the restaurant takes a modern twist on the traditional beef noodle. Their "Spicy Beef Lasagna" is a bold reimagining of the classic dish that features beef short ribs and Western-style sauteed vegetables.

Price: NT$550

Additionally, the restaurant offers a new boiled beef rice noodle option. Diners can also choose the classic Chinese ramen, featuring a rich broth simmered with beef tendon, beef, and white chicken for eight hours.

Price: NT$580

