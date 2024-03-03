RedBall Project comes to southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The RedBall Project by U.S. artist Kurt Perschke will take place over 10 days (March 29–April 7), Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau said in a press conference on Thursday (Feb. 29).

Launched in 2001, the RedBall Project has appeared in 40 cities around the world. The popularity of the RedBall Project in international markets has made it the world's longest-running street art activity, per UDN.

Four locations for the installation of red balls have been announced in Tainan, including Anping Old Fort, Jieguanting Arch, National Cheng Kung University Future Venue, and Tainan Spring.

A giant inflatable red ball 4.5 meters in diameter will be rotated at 10 locations in the city. On each of the 10 days, the red ball will be brought to a new place and be inflated at 9 a.m. and taken down at 6 p.m.



Municipal officials announce the arrival of RedBall project. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Hsieh Shih-yuan (謝仕淵) said the placement of the giant red ball in the streets and alleys of Tainan is meant to stimulate a reimagining of well-known public spaces. Each red ball installation is done with care so as not to damage any historical buildings.

Hsieh said the RedBall Project would also inspire the public to think about the infinite possibilities of Tainan City’s future development. The public art exhibition also coincides with the Tomb Sweeping Holiday, attracting more visitors to the city.

In conjunction with the public art show, two Tainan hotels will launch limited-time RedBall-themed rooms designed by RedBall artist Kurt Perschke. More event information can be found on the Facebook page.