Taiwan Navy commander inspects status of Kang Ding frigates

Kang Ding frigates to be outfitted with new combat, radar, missile systems

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/03 16:52
Kang Ding-class frigate. 

Kang Ding-class frigate.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Navy Commander Admiral Tang Hua (唐華) recently visited the 124th Fleet in Kaohsiung to inspect its six Kang Ding-class frigates’ equipment lifespan, maintenance, and spare parts replenishment.

The admiral also discussed measures for system upgrades and strategies to ensure mission readiness with fellow personnel, Liberty Times reported. Tang’s inspection comes as the Navy is upgrading the combat systems of all its Kang Ding frigates for NT$43.59 billion (US$1.38 billion).

Between 2022 and 2030, the ships will be outfitted with new combat management and radar systems, as well as the Hua Yang vertical launch system, developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The ships will be also armed with dozens of Sea Sword II air defense missiles.

The modernization program will enhance the fleet’s air defense and anti-submarine warfare capabilities and enable maritime dominance.

The Cheng De is the first ship to undergo the upgrade.

Taiwan recently signed an NT$2.49 billion contract with France for parts to maintain the frigates' combat readiness. The ships are stationed at the Zuoying Naval Base and are responsible for air defense, anti-submarine warfare, escort, anti-blockade, and joint surface intercept operations in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan Navy
Kang Ding-class frigates
Taiwan defense
Tang Hua
air defense

