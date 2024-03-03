Alexa
Taiwan military shuts down rumors of impending wave of retiring pilots

Defense ministry says numbers of retirees is normal

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/03 15:26
Squadron of Taiwan Air Force F-16s flying in tight formation. (Taiwan Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) denied reports of a potential wave of retiring pilots on Saturday (March 2).

In response to rumors that a potential wave of pilots would retire due to the expiration of contracts for continued service, the defense ministry said it had adjusted incentive pay for pilots in 2020. The number of pilots resigning and retiring has been normal, according to an MND press release.

The ministry said that recruitment efforts for the aviation department of all three service branches have been successful in recent years. Personnel replenishment plans have been achieved based on aircraft types and projected attrition rates to ensure that the average level of manpower meets the operational needs of the branches, it added.

The MND said that considering the widespread acceptance of the current policy among pilots, a balanced promotion of continued service incentive pay will be implemented before the contracts expire. The ministry said personnel eligible for signing or renewing contracts based on their seniority will be provided to encourage them to continue active service.

The goal is to retain personnel for long-term service and maintain national defense, it added.
Taiwan military
Taiwan defense
MND
military pilots
active duty
national defense

