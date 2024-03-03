Car hits scooter leaving 1 dead, 1 injured in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car ran a red light and collided with a scooter on Wednesday (Feb. 27), leading to the death of the 17-year-old male scooter driver and injuries to the 17-year-old female passenger in Taoyuan.

Due to the high speed of the scooter, the male driver, unlicensed, was flung into the air before landing hard. The car's driver was uninjured, per UDN.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Dahu Road and Jiafu Road in Guanyin District. The scooter driver was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, while the female passenger had injuries not deemed life-threatening.



Deadly accident leads to 1 death, 1 injury. (Facebook, 內壢大小事)

The 43-year-old driver of the passenger car had a blood alcohol level of 0.11 milligrams, under the legal limit.

A Taoyuan City Volunteer Fire Corps member, Huang Chang-jue (黃章珷), was driving through the intersection at the time of the crash. He immediately rushed to assist, first helping direct traffic and later placing the injured scooter driver on a backboard for transport to the hospital.