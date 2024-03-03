Tuvalu reaffirms shared democratic values with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo reiterated his commitment to relations with Taiwan on Friday (March 1).

“Our ties with Taiwan are purely based on democratic principles and they have been very loyal to us,” Teo told AP. “We don’t see any reason why we need to invest in time to discuss and engage in the two-China discussion,” he said.

The reassurance follows the release of the “Statement of Priorities for the New Government of Tuvalu after the National General Elections on 26 January 2024” on Feb. 28. The government said it planned to “reaffirm its commitment to the long-term and lasting special relationship between Tuvalu and the Republic of China, Taiwan” under Teo.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Tuvalu for its continued support, saying the two countries have cooperated in multiple areas based on universal values ​​such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. The ministry stressed that Taiwan treasures its “special friendship” with Tuvalu, which it likened to brotherly relations.

The ministry said it would continue to “collaborate closely” with Tuvalu to “create prosperity and sustainable peace in the Indo-Pacific region for the well-being of both peoples.”

It added that a presidential envoy led by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) would be sent to Tuvalu as a show of support for the new prime minister.

Teo was elected by Tuvalu’s 16 parliamentarians. The country held its general election on Jan. 26.